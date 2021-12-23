Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. WASHINGTON, DC To directly address an unabated crisis of pedestrian fatalities, especially among children, Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau has introduced the Walk Without Worry Amendment Act of 2021 to standardize the design and installation raised crosswalks and intersections in the District of Columbia. Councilmember Nadeau is joined by Councilmembers Janeese Lewis George, Mary Cheh, Elissa Silverman, Christina Henderson, Brooke Pinto, Charles Allen, Robert White, and Kenyan McDuffie. This includes all five members of the Committee on Transportation and the Environment.
