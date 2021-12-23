ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 4 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a transition of executive leadership in her Administration. Anita Cozart – Interim Director, Office of Planning (OP) Interim Director Anita Cozart has a history of public sector work...

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The DC Line

Press Release: Mendelson Bills Seek to Stabilize DC School Budgets

WASHINGTON, DC – DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson released the following statement on his introduction of two bills to promote stability in DC Public Schools. “I have introduced two bills aimed at changing the way we budget for schools,” Mendelson said. “The primary purpose of these bills is to promote stability in our local schools.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The DC Line

Still Broken: DC’s Child Welfare System

Over the summer, the DC government announced it had reached a settlement in the 32-year class-action lawsuit that sought extensive reform of the city’s child welfare system — a case initially known as LaShawn A. v. Marion Barry Jr. With the end of court oversight, the quintessential question is whether DC’s system can now ensure the safety, protection and well-being of the District’s most vulnerable children. The DC Line conducted a six-month investigation, funded by SpotlightDC: Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism, in pursuit of the answer to that question.
POLITICS
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Public Library Foundation Receives Donation From Jeff Bezos

For DC Public Library: George Williams, Media Relations Manager. Largest-ever donation to the foundation will support new reading and literacy program for DC children. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The DC Public Library Foundation (DCPLF) today announced that it has received a donation from Jeff Bezos, Founder and Executive Chair of Amazon to support Beyond the Book, the extension of Books From Birth, one of the DC Public Library’s most important and beloved literacy programs for young children. Bezos’ $2.7 Million donation is the largest ever received by the Foundation in its 35-year history.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Designate D.C. Neighborhoods in Need of Investment as Empowerment Zones

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced a bill that would add the District of Columbia to the national empowerment zone program to provide federal tax incentives for businesses to locate and invest in low-income areas in the District. This bill effectively would restore many of the federal tax incentives for investment in low-income D.C. neighborhoods that a Norton bill created in 1997, but that Congress let expire in 2011. Norton’s previous tax incentives bill produced significant investment in the District. Today’s bill is particularly focused on Wards 5, 7 and 8, where the need is greatest. Norton said that since Congress continues to extend the national empowerment zone program, D.C. neighborhoods that need the incentives should be able to participate in it.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau Introduces Bill to Standardize Raised Crosswalks in DC

News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. WASHINGTON, DC  To directly address an unabated crisis of pedestrian fatalities, especially among children, Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau has introduced the Walk Without Worry Amendment Act of 2021 to standardize the design and installation raised crosswalks and intersections in the District of Columbia. Councilmember Nadeau is joined by Councilmembers Janeese Lewis George, Mary Cheh, Elissa Silverman, Christina Henderson, Brooke Pinto, Charles Allen, Robert White, and Kenyan McDuffie. This includes all five members of the Committee on Transportation and the Environment.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Give D.C. Control Over the Operations of the Local D.C. Courts

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today she has reintroduced her District of Columbia Courts Home Rule Act, which would give the Council of the District of Columbia authority over the jurisdiction and organization of the local D.C. courts. The D.C. Home Rule Act expressly prohibits D.C. from enacting any law with respect to any provision of the D.C. Code that relates to the jurisdiction and organization of the local D.C. courts. Congress can give D.C. this authority even before the District becomes the 51st state. This is the fourth bill Norton has introduced this Congress to improve the local D.C. courts. She has introduced bills to increase the pay of local D.C. jurors, expedite appointments of local D.C. judges and prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ local D.C. jurors, the latter two of which have been passed by the Committee on Oversight and Reform.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Releases Remarks from Press Conference with D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on January 6 Insurrection Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) released her remarks from this morning’s press conference with District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announcing D.C.’s lawsuit against the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and others for damages D.C. incurred during the January 6th insurrection. Norton thanked Racine for filing the lawsuit and noted, “I was able to secure a $9.1 million federal payment to the District in an emergency supplemental appropriations bill that was signed into law in July to compensate D.C. for the direct costs of responding to the attack. It is appropriate that the perpetrators of the attack compensate D.C. for the other costs D.C. incurred that day, including for medical treatment and paid leave, which are outside the scope of the funding I was able to secure for the District. From damage to police property to medical expenses related to the attack, the perpetrators, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, must pay D.C.”
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Infrastructure#News Release#Executive Office#Eom#Administration#The Office Of Planning#Op#Comprehensive Plan#Policylink
The DC Line

Jessica Sutter: Recommendations for revised STAR Framework miss the mark in measuring true performance

For more than two years, the DC State Board of Education (SBOE) has been discussing changes to the School Transparency and Reporting (STAR) Framework, which serves as the state accountability system for all DC schools. Across two different iterations of the board, members have agreed that the current system presents serious issues in terms of how schools are assessed on their annual performance.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Files Lawsuit to Hold January 6 Insurrectionists Accountable & Stand Up for Harmed District Law Enforcement Officers

DC’s Civil Lawsuit is the First Filed by a Government Entity Against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers; Seeks Damages Caused by Violent & Deadly Attack. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today filed a federal lawsuit to hold two violent groups accountable for the role they played in planning and carrying out the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit specifically claims the groups, and their leaders and members, caused extensive damage to the District of Columbia, and particularly to the law enforcement officers who risked their lives to defend the Capitol, those in it, the District, and our democracy.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Announces OAG Wins in Five Lawsuits that Stand Up for Mistreated District Tenants & Advocate for Affordable, Safe Housing

News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. OAG Lawsuits Have Returned More Than $1.95 Million to Tenants During the Pandemic, Dissolved a Local Slumlord’s Company & Set Anti-Discrimination Precedent. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that the Office of the Attorney General...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: DC’s finance chief hasn’t conducted quality oversight and fiscal management

When DC Inspector General Daniel W. Lucas and his team released a report in September that indicated the DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) had misspent $82 million from the Housing Production Trust Fund, advocates were apoplectic. The IG’s findings were not new, however. DC Auditor Kathy Patterson has made similar discoveries of mismanagement of the fund and associated programs.
ECONOMY
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Exempt D.C. Courts, CSOSA, PDS From Federal Government Shutdowns

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced a bill to exempt from federal government shutdowns agencies that have jurisdiction only over District of Columbia matters but are exclusively funded by the federal government and not under the District’s control. Norton emphasized that these agencies are essentially D.C. agencies that have nothing to do with federal issues or congressional shutdown matters. They provide critical criminal and civil justice services to the District and should continue to function during a federal government shutdown to protect the safety and well-being of D.C. residents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
864
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy