Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) released her remarks from this morning’s press conference with District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announcing D.C.’s lawsuit against the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and others for damages D.C. incurred during the January 6th insurrection. Norton thanked Racine for filing the lawsuit and noted, “I was able to secure a $9.1 million federal payment to the District in an emergency supplemental appropriations bill that was signed into law in July to compensate D.C. for the direct costs of responding to the attack. It is appropriate that the perpetrators of the attack compensate D.C. for the other costs D.C. incurred that day, including for medical treatment and paid leave, which are outside the scope of the funding I was able to secure for the District. From damage to police property to medical expenses related to the attack, the perpetrators, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, must pay D.C.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 DAYS AGO