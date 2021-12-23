ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Recalls F-150 for Driveshaft Issue

By Automotive Fleet Staff
automotive-fleet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Company is recalling an estimated 184,698 2021-2022 F-150 vehicles for a driveshaft issue. Specifically, underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could...

www.automotive-fleet.com

Comments / 0

