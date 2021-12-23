Ford Recalls F-150 for Driveshaft Issue

The only future is innovation, and approaching the mid-life crisis mark at 37 doesn’t seem to bother one of the world’s most recognizable and awarded vehicles. Instead of resting on its laurels in lieu of a slumping sedan market, Toyota doubled down on one of its most venerable (and historically desirable) models: the Camry. Committing to a diverse powertrain offering, a frugal-yet-satisfying hybrid option, and a strong V-6, the 2021 Camry bursts with contemporary features, city-cruising pop, and a slew of new and popular features, revitalizing the model and invigorating fleets poised to take advantage of its quiet grandeur.
