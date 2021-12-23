Ford Recalls F-150 for Driveshaft Issue

The Ford F-Series line of trucks once again dominated rivals to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for the 45th consecutive year. It's an unprecedented achievement considering that the competition is tougher than ever. There are a few downsides that come with selling so many trucks, however. For example, when something goes wrong and there is a recall, thousands of customers are likely to be affected. That's the case with a new recall affecting 2021 and 2022 Ford F-150 pickups, whereby a driveshaft issue has been found that could impact nearly 185,000 of these Fords. Even worse, the recall could potentially delay new F-150 orders, possibly including the F-150 Raptor.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO