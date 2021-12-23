ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nissan Tech Eases Tire Inflation Concerns

By Automotive Fleet Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafety is the number one concern when it comes to tire maintenance; but underinflated tires can also cost the consumer money due to reduced fuel economy. The NHTSA says that keeping tires properly inflated can save up to 11 cents per gallon, and can extend a tire's life by 4,700...

