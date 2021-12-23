ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Jamie Foxx’s ‘Spider-Man’ Character Get a Solo Spin-Off?

By Mike Nied
 3 days ago
Jamie Foxx electrified movie-goers who lined up in hordes to watch Spider-Man save the day in Spider-Man: No Way Home over the weekend. The actor, who reprised his role as the villainous Electro, has done such a good job in the project that Sony is reportedly considering giving him a solo...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Electro#Venom#Cnbc#Avengers
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

