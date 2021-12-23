Report: 'Growing Belief' Around Chelsea That Antonio Rudiger Will Leave as a Free Agent in Summer

There is 'growing belief' around Chelsea that centre-back Antonio Rudiger will leave the west London at the end of the season as a free agent, according to reports.

The Germany international will come to the end of his contract in the summer of 2022 and several European clubs have shown interest in him.

As per the Evening Standard, Rudiger is becoming increasingly likely to walk away from Thomas Tuchel's club, with the main parties interested being Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

This news comes as Rudiger is one of four Chelsea defenders to run out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season, alongside Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta. The other three players, however are, at present, expected to stay.

Jules Kounde appears to be Chelsea's defensive priority, amid the growing concern that Rudiger will depart the club.

Should the Blues get the chance to sign Kounde in January, they may go through with the deal, after it never materialised the summer prior.

Rudiger has previously expressed his desire to leave west London during Frank Lampard's tenure, when he fell out of favour at the club.

"The winter period I was not that keen to leave but in the summer period I wanted to leave but then Thomas Tuchel came and the rest is history.

"He opened the news door, I'll say that. To save my career, you can go somewhere else and that starts new. Maybe it is too much. He was important, he played a big role."

