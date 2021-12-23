EP. 1: Targeting the TRK Pathway in Pediatric or Adult Patients with Advanced or Surgically Unresectable NTRK Fusion-positive Solid Tumors
FDA-approved TRK inhibitors entrectinib and larotrectinib have demonstrated safety and efficacy in treating a variety of solid tumors. Neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase (NTRK) genes, such as NTRK1, NTRK2, and NTRK3, can help to drive oncogenesis by forming fusions with a number of other gene partners.1,2 Although the overall prevalence of NTRK...www.targetedonc.com
