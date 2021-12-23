Real-Time Error Correction for Quantum Computing

Although complex numbers are essential in mathematics, they are not needed to describe physical experiments, as those areÂ expressed in terms of probabilities, hence real numbers. Physics, however, aims to explain, rather than describe, experiments through theories. Although most theories of physics are based on real numbers, quantum theory was the first to be formulated in terms of operators acting on complex Hilbert spaces1,2. This has puzzled countless physicists, including the fathers of the theory, for whom a real version of quantum theory, in terms of real operators, seemed much more natural3. In fact, previous studies have shown that such aÂ 'real quantum theory' can reproduce the outcomes of any multipartite experiment, as long as the parts share arbitrary real quantum states4. HereÂ we investigate whether complex numbers are actually needed in the quantum formalism. We show this to be case by proving that real and complex Hilbert-space formulations of quantum theory make different predictions in network scenarios comprising independent states and measurements. This allows us to devise a Bell-like experiment, the successful realization of which would disprove real quantum theory, in the same way as standard Bell experiments disproved local physics.

PHYSICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO