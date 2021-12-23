ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real-Time Error Correction for Quantum Computing

Cover picture for the articleAn experiment shows that errors in quantum computation can be repeatedly corrected on the fly. Random errors incurred during computation are one of the biggest obstacles to unleashing the full power of quantum computers. Researchers have now demonstrated a technique that allows errors to be detected and corrected in real time...

Newswise

Connected Moments and Quantum Computing Improve “Many Body” Chemical Simulations

Advancing quantum computing requires models that can solve many-body problems quickly and accurately. These problems involve anywhere from three to an infinite number of particles so small they are subject to quantum mechanics. This research proposes a new algorithm for performing quantum calculations on chemical systems that reduces the effect of random “noise” on the results. The approach uses a mathematical tool called “connected moments” first described 40 years ago. When applied to quantum calculations, the connected moments tool requires fewer qubits in quantum circuits to reach a desired level of accuracy for many-body systems. The researchers used their method to describe relatively simple models. This allowed them to compare the results and accuracy of their approach with previously validated full-scale computing models.
COMPUTERS
APS Physics

A New Phase for Superfluid Helium-3

Confining helium-3 in an aerogel container and subjecting it to a magnetic field reveals a long-predicted superfluid phase. Superfluidity is a familiar phenomenon in helium-4 ( 4. He. ), whose individual atoms are bosons. It can also occur in helium-3 ( 3. He. ), when individual (fermionic) atoms pair up...
PHYSICS
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
Computer Weekly

Multibillion-dollar quantum opportunities if error rate recedes

Viable commercial quantum computing is probably not on the immediate horizon for many IT chiefs. However, McKinsey has urged CIOs to start thinking about what is likely to happen over the next eight years when quantum computer systems are set to become fault-tolerant. In a paper, Quantum computing: An emerging...
ENGINEERING
windowsreport.com

FIX: Dropbox date and time error

Being an artist his entire life while also playing handball at a professional level, Vladimir has also developed a passion for all things computer-related. With an innate fascination for research and analysis, and realizing... Read more. Posted: April 2021. The Dropbox date and time error can oftentimes be caused by...
SOFTWARE
bitcoinist.com

The Biggest Risk For Bitcoin? How Quantum Computers Could Hurt BTC

Investment firm CoinShares published research on the potential dangers for Bitcoin with the dawn of Quantum Computers. A topic revisited by the mainstream media every so often with different headlines, Quantum Computers are making progress around the world, but as CoinShares the possibility for this technology to disrupt BTC is still far.
MARKETS
New Scientist

2021 in review: Jian-Wei Pan leads China’s quantum computing successes

GOVERNMENTS and companies around the world are racing to build a useful quantum computer, and the stakes are as high as the R&D budgets. Such a machine could crack encryption wide open, boost the power of artificial intelligence and help develop unique materials and drugs. A big player in the...
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computation with Static Linear Optics

The scalability of photonic implementations of fault-tolerant quantum computing based on Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill (GKP) qubits is injured by the requirements of inline squeezing and reconfigurability of the linear optical network. In this work we propose a topologically error-corrected architecture that does away with these elements at no cost—in fact, at an advantage—to state preparation overheads. Our computer consists of three modules: a two-dimensional (2D) array of probabilistic sources of GKP states; a depth-four circuit of static beam splitters, phase shifters, and short delay lines; and a 2D array of homodyne detectors. The symmetry of our proposed circuit allows us to combine the effects of finite squeezing and uniform photon loss within the noise model, resulting in more comprehensive threshold estimates. These jumps over both architectural and analytical hurdles considerably expedite the construction of a photonic quantum computer.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Measuring the capabilities of quantum computers

Quantum computers can now run interesting programs, but each processor's capability-the set of programs that it can run successfully-is limited by hardware errors. These errors can be complicated, making it difficult to accurately predict a processor's capability. Benchmarks can be used to measure capability directly, but current benchmarks have limited flexibility and scale poorly to many-qubit processors. We show how to construct scalable, efficiently verifiable benchmarks based on any program by using a technique that we call circuit mirroring. With it, we construct two flexible, scalable volumetric benchmarks based on randomized and periodically ordered programs. We use these benchmarks to map out the capabilities of twelve publicly available processors, and to measure the impact of program structure on each one. We find that standard error metrics are poor predictors of whether a program will run successfully on today's hardware, and that current processors vary widely in their sensitivity to program structure.
COMPUTERS
Electronic Engineering Times

Synthetic Quantum Systems Help Solve Complex Real-World Applications

Simulation using synthetic quantum systems is a potential tool for addressing challenging NP-Hard problems (non-deterministic polynomial-time hardness), which is a task where traditional numerical approaches frequently fail. Pasqal, a French company founded in 2019 by five scientists—Christophe Jurczak, Alain Aspect, Antoine Browaeys, Thierry Lahaye, and CEO Georges-Olivier Reymond—developing a quantum processing unit (QPU) particularly suited for simulation. Pasqal also announced a collaboration with Nvidia to build a Quantum Computing Center of Excellence, featuring a cluster of 10 Nvidia DGX A100 systems with Nvidia InfiniBand networking to enhance its portfolio of solutions. Moreover, they received Usine Nouvelle’s Start-Up of the Year 2021 prize, during the Assises de L’Industrie event in Paris, which focused on the theme “Rebuilding the French Industry.”
ENGINEERING
InformationWeek

Quantum Compute Report Card: ‘We Need A Lot More Machines’

In November, IBM introduced its 127-qubit quantum processor called Eagle, showing that the dream of achieving true quantum computing power seems to be on track -- though work must continue before real-world applications of the technology can be realized. Demand for the development of quantum computers, which apply quantum physics...
SOFTWARE
hbr.org

How Quantum Computing Will Change Everything (with Chad Rigetti)

The founder and CEO of Rigetti Computing discusses how quantum computing will transform our world. Quantum computing won’t be an incremental improvement – it will be a step-change in the power of the technology that underpins a huge part of our economy. Exponentially faster computing won’t just help us solve problems more quickly, but it will also allow us to tackle problems that have been impossible to answer and find answers to questions we did not know to ask.
ENGINEERING
Kimberly Forsythe

Chicago-Based Tech Orgs Aim to Dominate Quantum Computing

Chicago, IL - Several Chicago-based organizations have partnered together to create Duality, an accelerator program aimed at advancing quantum computing. It was officially launched in April 2021 and will begin accepting applications and offering information sessions for businesses interested in applying for the 2nd cohort starting on December 15th, 2021. As noted in the announcement by Polsky, it is the first program of its kind to focus on businesses entering the quantum science and technology space.
CHICAGO, IL
Phys.org

Flawed diamonds may provide perfect interface for quantum computers

Flaws in diamonds—atomic defects where carbon is replaced by nitrogen or another element—may offer a close-to-perfect interface for quantum computing, a proposed communications exchange that promises to be faster and more secure than current methods. There's one major problem, though: These flaws, known as diamond nitrogen-vacancy centers, are controlled via magnetic field, which is incompatible with existing quantum devices. Imagine trying to connect an Altair, an early personal computer developed in 1974, to the internet via WiFi. It's a difficult, but not impossible task. The two technologies speak different languages, so the first step is to help translate.
ENGINEERING
Physics World

Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum Computing join forces to form Quantinuum

Two leading quantum companies – Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) – have merged to form a new business called Quantinuum. The new company, which combines Honeywell’s expertise in quantum hardware with CQC’s software capabilities, has almost 400 employees. Quantinuum claims it is the world’s largest integrated quantum computing company, and has headquarters in both Cambridge, UK, and Colorado, US.
BUSINESS
Wired UK

A Quantum Leap in Computing is Good for the Climate Crisis

Understanding how molecules interact at the atomic level is essential to generating breakthroughs in areas such as drug discovery, fighting climate change and advancing materials science. To accelerate these crucial developments, scientists need the ability to accurately simulate molecules in software in order to study their properties and interactions. In 2022, improvements in quantum hardware and software will allow these simulations to happen in important areas for the first time, paving the way for a new era in molecular science.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Quantum computing now has an out-of-this-world problem: Cosmic rays

A new academic paper reveals a worrisome tendency for cosmic rays to disrupt quantum computer processors in a way that may be nearly impossible for current error correction techniques to reliably counteract. The threat from beyond the stars. One of the biggest obstacles faced by quantum computers is dealing with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum theory based on real numbers can be experimentally falsified

Although complex numbers are essential in mathematics, they are not needed to describe physical experiments, as those areÂ expressed in terms of probabilities, hence real numbers. Physics, however, aims to explain, rather than describe, experiments through theories. Although most theories of physics are based on real numbers, quantum theory was the first to be formulated in terms of operators acting on complex Hilbert spaces1,2. This has puzzled countless physicists, including the fathers of the theory, for whom a real version of quantum theory, in terms of real operators, seemed much more natural3. In fact, previous studies have shown that such aÂ 'real quantum theory' can reproduce the outcomes of any multipartite experiment, as long as the parts share arbitrary real quantum states4. HereÂ we investigate whether complex numbers are actually needed in the quantum formalism. We show this to be case by proving that real and complex Hilbert-space formulations of quantum theory make different predictions in network scenarios comprising independent states and measurements. This allows us to devise a Bell-like experiment, the successful realization of which would disprove real quantum theory, in the same way as standard Bell experiments disproved local physics.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

New Performance Benchmark: Measuring a Quantum Computer’s Power Just Got Faster and More Accurate

Scientists at Sandia National Labs invent new yardstick for benchmarking performance. What does a quantum computer have in common with a top draft pick in sports? Both have attracted lots of attention from talent scouts. Quantum computers, experimental machines that can perform some tasks faster than supercomputers, are constantly evaluated, much like young athletes, for their potential to someday become game-changing technology.
SOFTWARE
infosecurity-magazine.com

Cybersecurity Innovations of the Past Decade: From Automated Penetration Testing to Quantum Computing

Every day, cyber-criminals become more creative with their methods, developing novel techniques to combat existing cybersecurity measures and exploiting new vulnerabilities that not even the developers knew existed. However, cybersecurity experts are never too far behind. They work around the clock to proactively plug security gaps and study how new technological innovations can benefit or endanger their clients.
SOFTWARE

