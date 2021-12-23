Brent Pape of Perissos Vineyard and Winery Winemaker Profile

Before wine was fermented in wooden barrels or concrete wine tanks, it was made in clay amphorae. The story of this ancient practice begins 6,000 years ago, and it's being revived by a number of local wineries today—work that's celebrated in a new exhibit by the Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County.
Cathy Corison and her husband, William Martin, owners of St. Helena’s Corison Winery, have a good reason to celebrate. This year their Kronos vineyard turns 50. Planted in 1971, this vineyard of venerable Cabernet Sauvignon vines has survived well beyond the normal 20ish-year life span of other such vineyards. The old grapevines produce only a sparse number of grapes each year, but the wines they produce are some of the most sought-after in the Napa Valley.
In a valley with more than 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemakers to stand out and get their bottles on the shelves. And with the closures of tasting rooms during COVID-19 shutdowns — where many wine enthusiasts get to try new and unfamiliar wines — the game got even more difficult to break into.
Jada Vineyard and Winery joins Riboli Estates Group’s portfolio of estate grown wines. – Riboli Family Wines has announced the acquisition of Jada Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles, for an undisclosed amount. Located in the Willow Creek District, Jada is known for Rhone and Bordeaux style red and white wines. This acquisition will join the Riboli Estates Group division of the company; it intends to continue Jada Winery’s longstanding tradition of producing small lot, carefully crafted, premium wines. One of Jada’s flagship cabernet sauvignons, Passing By, was recently named a top 100 Wine for 2021 by critic Jeb Dunnuck.
The inaugural issue of Great Northwest Wine magazine announced that Westport Winery tied as the seventh most platinum award-winning winery in the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and British Columbia). These awards were a result of the Great Northwest Platinum Invitational Competition. Lighthouse Riesling earned 96-points and a double platinum with...
ST. LOUIS – DDT Wines and Spirits will celebrate Black winemakers for New Year’s Eve 2021. Owner Michael Mcintosh lists some of the labels available at his store. He also previews a year of community service at DDT. DDT Wines & Spirits. 7206 St. Charles Rock Rd. Pagedale.
Philippe Cambie, one of the most influential winemakers in the Southern Rhône Valley, has died Dec. 18, just a month shy of his 60th birthday. Cambie was consulting winemaker for dozens of wineries in Châteauneuf-du-Pape and the surrounding appellations of the Southern Rhône and in the Languedoc. He was also owner of his own Southern Rhône wine brand, Les Halos de Jupiter, and co-owner of two brands, the Provençal project Calendal and the California Pinot Noir project Beau Marchais.
Two local people, Jeff and Judy James, have farming and wines in their blood. They bought a piece of property in 1997 outside of Cotati and developed it into a beautiful acreage of grape vines that were planted in 1998 and harvested for the first time in 2000. The James...
You can become a part of one of Oregon’s leading wineries! But stock prices go up soon... Tammy Hernandez headed south to Turner, Oregon to get the details from Willamette Valley Vineyards Winery Director Christine Clair. For more information, visit wvv.com. This segment was sponsored by Willamette Valley Vineyards.
Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
Clark Vineyard Management, a 4-decade-old company under second generation ownership, and startup Hardin Vineyard Management on Monday said they have merged. The new company, Hardin Clark Vineyard Management, manages 650 acres mostly in Napa Valley from the Oakville appellation north as well as in Sonoma County’s Knights and Dry Creek valleys. Notable vineyards farmed include Hourglass, Outpost, Pulido Walker, Melansen, Paras, Switchback Ridge and Theorem.
SANGRIA CONTEST: SAVORING THE START OF A “SUMMER OF WINE” IN RAMONA. May 28, 2017 (Ramona) – What better way to start off summertime than sipping sangrias on a stone patio in the noontime sun? At Vineyard Grant James, a sangria contest began Friday and continues through Monday for Memorial Day reason.
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: BRING YOUR DOG TO THESE RAMONA WINERIES AUGUST 5-6 August 1, 2017 (Ramona) – The Ramona Valley Vineyards Association presents the Dog Days of Summer. You’re invited to bring your dog to 10 participating wineries on August 5 or 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to get a treat for your furry friends and maybe even win prizes.
Photos, left: Bill Schweitzer, Ramona Valley Vineyards Association cofounder and past president at Highland Hills Winery; Pamo Valley Tasting Room on Holiday Wine Tour. January 8, 2017 (Ramona) –“2016 is going to be our greatest vintage so far. Everybody says it came in perfect,” says Bill Schweitzer, cofounder of the Ramona Valley Vineyard Association (RVVA) in 2002, and a driving force in attaining an American Viticulture Area (AVA) designation for Ramona back in 2006. That’s due to the ideal combination of heat, rains and drought years—as well as years of efforts by local vintners now savoring the fruits of their labors.
SUNDAY SUNSET DINNER AT HATFIELD CREEK VINEYARDS MAY 14. Photos, left: Bill Schweitzer, Ramona Valley Vineyards Association cofounder and past president at Highland Hills Winery; Pamo Valley Tasting Room on Holiday Wine Tour.
Everybody s well aware of how stressful it can be to host a family BBQ. From the preparation to the clean-up, there is no shortage of stressors that come with this tradition. However, it doesn t need... Continue on to full article...
If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with...
