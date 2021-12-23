ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Tightening the Net on Two Kinds of Dark Matter

APS Physics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew dark matter results strengthen constraints on axions and WIMPs. In the continuing game of dark matter hide-and-seek, new results from two experiments have helped the collaborations behind them rule out further hiding places for the elusive substance [1, 2]. The results come a year after the team behind another dark...

physics.aps.org

techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

Asteroid impact sparked two years of darkness

The asteroid impact that wiped out most of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sparked two years of darkness caused by the soot from raging wildfires that filled the sky and blocked the sun. This phenomenon further contributed to the wave of extinctions that followed. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) on December 16.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A young, sun-like star may hold warnings for life on Earth

Astronomers spying on a stellar system located dozens of lightyears from Earth have, for the first time, observed a troubling fireworks show: A star, named EK Draconis, ejected a massive burst of energy and charged particles much more powerful than anything scientists have seen in our own solar system. The...
ASTRONOMY
WDVM 25

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) — Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
APS Physics

A New Phase for Superfluid Helium-3

Confining helium-3 in an aerogel container and subjecting it to a magnetic field reveals a long-predicted superfluid phase. Superfluidity is a familiar phenomenon in helium-4 ( 4. He. ), whose individual atoms are bosons. It can also occur in helium-3 ( 3. He. ), when individual (fermionic) atoms pair up...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Stochastic fluctuations of bosonic dark matter

Numerous theories extending beyond the standard model of particle physics predict the existence of bosons that could constitute dark matter. In the standard halo model of galactic dark matter, the velocity distribution of the bosonic dark matter field defines a characteristic coherence time Ï„c. Until recently, laboratory experiments searching for bosonic dark matter fields have been in the regime where the measurement time T significantly exceeds Ï„c, so null results have been interpreted by assuming a bosonic field amplitude Î¦0 fixed by the average local dark matter density. Here we show that experiments operating in the T"‰â‰ª"‰Ï„c regime do not sample the full distribution of bosonic dark matter field amplitudes and therefore it is incorrect to assume a fixed value of Î¦0 when inferring constraints. Instead, in order to interpret laboratory measurements (even in the event of a discovery), it is necessary to account for the stochastic nature of such a virialized ultralight field. The constraints inferred from several previous null experiments searching for ultralight bosonic dark matter were overestimated by factors ranging from 3 to 10 depending on experimental details, model assumptions, and choice of inference framework.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
APS physics

New Definition of the Neutrino Floor for Direct Dark Matter Searches

The neutrino floor is a theoretical lower limit on WIMP-like dark matter models that are discoverable in direct detection experiments. It is commonly interpreted as the point at which dark matter signals become hidden underneath a remarkably similar-looking background from neutrinos. However, it has been known for some time that the neutrino floor is not a hard limit, but can be pushed past with sufficient statistics. As a consequence, some have recently advocated for calling it the “neutrino fog” instead. The downside of current methods of deriving the neutrino floor are that they rely on arbitrary choices of experimental exposure and energy threshold. Here we propose to define the neutrino floor as the boundary of the neutrino fog, and develop a calculation free from these assumptions. The technique is based on the derivative of a hypothetical experimental discovery limit as a function of exposure, and leads to a neutrino floor that is only influenced by the systematic uncertainties on the neutrino flux normalizations. Our floor is broadly similar to those found in the literature, but differs by almost an order of magnitude in the sub-GeV range, and above 20 GeV.
PHYSICS
Earth & Sky

Dark matter missing from 6 galaxies

Dark matter is integral to modern cosmology, the science of our universe over time. Astronomers think that galaxies – the great star islands that are the building blocks of our universe – start to form due to accumulations of dark matter. So dark matter is thought to pervade our universe. That’s why, in 2019, after an international team of astronomers found six galaxies with no dark matter, colleagues told them to measure again and they’d find it. And measure they did. For example, they spent 40 hours examining galaxy AGC 114905 with the state-of-the-art Very Large Array observatory in New Mexico. But, still, there was no sign of dark matter. What does it mean? No one knows.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Maybe 'boson clouds' could explain dark matter

The nature of dark matter continues to perplex astronomers. As the search for dark matter particles continues to turn up nothing, it's tempting to throw out the dark matter model altogether, but indirect evidence for the stuff continues to be strong. So what is it? One team has an idea, and they've published the results of their first search.
ASTRONOMY
APS Physics

How to Find the Electron Starting Block

A new technique pinpoints, with picometer resolution, the location from which an emitted electron originates within a molecule. The inside of an atom or a molecule is a mix of overlapping electron orbitals. New experiments allowed researchers to peer into that complex environment and learn the starting location for an electron that was emitted by a nitrogen molecule,
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Gravitational wave scientists set their sights on dark matter

The technologies behind one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs of the century—the detection of gravitational waves—are now being used in the long-standing search for dark matter. Thought to make up roughly 85 percent of all matter in the universe, dark matter has never been observed directly and remains...
ASTRONOMY
APS Physics

New Unstable Nucleus Detected

Experimental detection of the unstable nucleus magnesium-18 hints at a weakening of the so-called magic number for the closed shell of eight neutrons. Atomic nuclei are typically only stable when they have certain ratios of protons and neutrons. Unstable nuclei, most often those with a large imbalance of protons and neutrons, can appear in nuclear reactions but decay rapidly. Now, Yu Jin of Peking University, China, Chenyang Niu of Michigan State University, and colleagues have experimentally detected the previously unseen unstable nucleus magnesium-18 [1]. Their finding offers a new opportunity to test and refine models of nuclear structure.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Search for Invisible Axion Dark Matter in the 3.3–4.2  μeV Mass Range

We report the results from a haloscope search for axion dark matter in the. mass range. This search excludes the axion-photon coupling predicted by one of the benchmark models of “invisible” axion dark matter, the Kim-Shifman-Vainshtein-Zakharov model. This sensitivity is achieved using a large-volume cavity, a superconducting magnet, an ultra low noise Josephson parametric amplifier, and sub-Kelvin temperatures. The validity of our detection procedure is ensured by injecting and detecting blind synthetic axion signals.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Dark Matter Search Results from the PandaX-4T Commissioning Run

We report the first dark matter search results using the commissioning data from PandaX-4T. Using a time projection chamber with 3.7 tonne of liquid xenon target and an exposure of. 0.63.  .  . tonne. ·. year. , 1058 candidate events are identified within an approximate nuclear recoil energy window between 5 and...
PHYSICS
APS Physics

Real-Time Error Correction for Quantum Computing

An experiment shows that errors in quantum computation can be repeatedly corrected on the fly. Random errors incurred during computation are one of the biggest obstacles to unleashing the full power of quantum computers. Researchers have now demonstrated a technique that allows errors to be detected and corrected in real time as the computation proceeds. It also allows error correction to be conducted several times on a single quantum bit (qubit) during the calculation [1]. Both features are needed to make the basic elements—the logical qubits—of a fully error-tolerant quantum computer that can be scaled up and used for applications beyond the specialized ones that these machines have tackled so far.
COMPUTERS

