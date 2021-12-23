‘Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:. The Salvation Army Texas South Plains’ Hope On The Go program usually utilizes its specially-equipped truck to deliver food, clothing and other need items to shut-ins, the elderly, those without transportation and residents of rural areas. However, tomorrow [Wednesday] at 1:30 pm, the truck will morph into the Ho-Ho-Ho On The Go vehicle, delivering gifts to children residing at the Garden Apartments Complex (1340 65th Drive, Lubbock).
