The Christmas book is tattered but it’s message surrounding the need for belief endures. We gather around with our kids for a Christmas tale after the tree is brought into the house. Last year’s lights, tested and untangled, then strung on the fragrant boughs add an air of magic. Their twinkle harkens us to a place where it’s easy to imagine elves boxing toys to be delivered by a team of flying reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh around the globe on a night of the year when belief makes all good things possible.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO