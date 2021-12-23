ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B visa applicants through 2022

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

(Reuters) – The United States will allow the waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant...

dallassun.com

Amid COVID-19 concerns, US expands interview waivers for H-1B, L-1 visas

Washington [US], December 24 (ANI): Amid growing concerns of COVID-19 surge, the US on Thursday (local time) is temporarily dropping an in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories - H-1B, L-1 and O-1. The State Department is temporarily dropping an in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories in 2022 to...
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

US waiver on in-person interview 'great move', says Philadelphia based H-1B visa holder

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], December 25 (ANI): An H-1B visa holder from Philadelphia on Friday (local time) hailed US State Department waiver on in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories - H-1B, L-1 and O-1 and termed it as "great move."Sharing his experiences with ANI, Prashant Pushkarna said, "I think it's a great move by US State Department. I can share my personal experience. I got married last month. My wife and I are both here on H-1B visas and we wanted to travel back to India for our marriage but we could not do that because my wife, would have to get a visa stamped in order to re-enter the US and she was looking for an online appointment in India.""But, she did not find any appointment and we had to get married here. Now, I feel that we can travel back to India, meet all our relatives without worry, me and her getting stuck in India," he added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOXBusiness

State Department waives interviews for H-1B, student, and other nonimmigrant visas

The State Department announced that it will continue waiving in-person interviews for certain nonimmigrant visas through the end of next year. "The Department of State recognizes the positive impact of temporary work visa holders on the U.S. economy and is committed to facilitating nonimmigrant travel and reducing visa wait times," Foggy Bottom said in a press release Thursday. "We are pleased to announce that consular officers are now temporarily authorized, through December 31, 2022, to waive in-person interviews for certain individual petition-based nonimmigrant work visas."
IMMIGRATION
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Withdraws Rule Shifting H-1B Selection to Wage-Based System

The Department of Homeland Security is withdrawing a rule that would have shifted the selection of H-1B applications from a lottery system to a process that prioritized high-wage positions. The withdrawal complies with a September federal court ruling that vacated the rule, the agency said in a Federal Register notice...
LOTTERY
Miami Herald

Worried about U.S. immigrant visas backlog? A key step has just been waived for many

Facing a chronic backlog in visa issuance in U.S consulates and embassies around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of State will temporarily waive the interview requirement for nearly 50,000 immigrant visa applicants. The agency has granted its consular officers flexibility to waive the personal appearance...
IMMIGRATION
techgig.com

US revokes proposal to alter H-1B visa selection criteria

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS ), the country has cancelled a rule that would have altered how the H-1B visa process is handled. On Wednesday, the Federal Register will issue a final rule to that effect. After the US District Court for the Northern District of California annulled the rule in September, the Department of Homeland Security announced the ruling.
IMMIGRATION
Inquirer and Mirror

Expansion of H-2B visa cap in 2022 should make hiring easier

(Dec. 23, 2021) Island businesses will have an easier time finding workers through the H-2B visa program as they staff up for next summer, after a decision in Washington this week to increase the number of visas available by 40,000 for 2022. “This is big,” U.S. Rep. William Keating (D-Mass.)...
NANTUCKET, MA
Lodging

AHLA Applauds Additional H-2B Visa Plans

WASHINGTON—After the Departments of Homeland Security and Labor announced plans to make available an additional 20,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for the fiscal year 2022, American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers released the following statement:. “Today’s announcement is welcome news, as the lodging industry...
IMMIGRATION
techgig.com

How will the new H-1B visa bill affect Indians in the US?

As the US introduces a new immigration bill, Indian students and employees will undoubtedly face severe consequences. The American Tech Workforce Act of 2021 will have a significant influence on those seeking jobs in the United States and on Indian IT firms that have been functioning there. The new Act...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next year

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will roll out fiscal policies proactively next year to stabilise economic growth, the finance ministry said on Monday, vowing that the impact of the drive would be felt earlier than usual. The government will launch another round of tax and fee cuts to support businesses and help...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

