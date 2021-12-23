ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuri Visual Novel ‘OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos’ Series Coming to Switch in 2022

Cover picture for the articleSukeraSomero, the sister brand of SukeraSparo and developer Prototype, announced that the OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos and its sequel OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos – Love or Die will release on Nintendo Switch in 2022. While a western release has not been confirmed at this time, the publisher has...

