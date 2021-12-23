ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Christmas represents family time

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo me Christmas has always represented a time for family. When I was growing up my dad had a Santa Claus outfit and bag full of presents that he would bring for us. When I was older we still gathered around the dinner table with relatives. Dinner started at 2 p.m....

CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
ccenterdispatch.com

The Family Time You Truly Deserve

(BPT) - With the holidays just around the corner, it’s time to prepare your home so that everyone you care for can unwind and spend some quality time together by helping them leave all their worries and stress at the door. If a festive gathering sits at the top...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
middlesboronews.com

Winter is a great time for families

The winter months are a great time to catch up on much-needed family time. Yes, it’s cold. No, you cannot get outdoors as much, but around your home you have plenty of indoor activities to do with your children that can create a meaningful family experience and lots of wonderful memories.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Grand Forks Herald

VEEDER: The glamour and timing on a family ranch

"Heya! Can you go close the gate below the barn?” I yelled at my little sister on the other side of the cattle pens. I had a pencil in one mittened hand, a list of numbers in the other, and a sorting stick stuck under my arm. My going-to-town boots had kicked up a fair amount of mud and poop and slushy snow and deposited it right inside of my socks and up the back of my going-to-town pants as I chased both man and bovine around the corrals. I had been caught in the wrong outfit as I pulled back into the ranch that morning, bringing two little girls home from preschool.
RELATIONSHIPS
starpublications.online

Christmas Eve Candlelight

There will be an in-person Christmas Eve Candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Seaford Presbyterian Church, located at 701 Bridgeville Hwy. All are welcome! Please wear a mask. Call 302-629-9077 for more information. The service will also live-streamed on Facebook, Seaford Presbyterian Church.
SEAFORD, DE
CBS Chicago

With Holiday Festivities, Many Flock To Get COVID-19 Testing

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Omicron COVID-19 variant surging and many spending quality time with loved ones this past Christmas, some people are flocking to get a COVID test. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray went to at least a dozen testing sites in the downtown area and saw various lines. Coworkers also reported long lines in the suburbs. Many of those tested Sunday were anxious to get results. “We’re traveling to some of our friends in California. Although we’re completely vaccinated, we wanted to make sure it’s negative,” said Scott Jafarain. “All four of our girls came in and two of them tested positive,” said Joselle...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

A Christmas card might seem innocuous. How my dysfunctional family weaponized them.

This year, nearly half of Americans are sending holiday cards to connect with loved ones, according to a survey conducted by Shutterfly. I wonder how many of them are, like me, doing so out of a sense of obligation tinged with dread. While greeting cards and their feel-good platitudes can seem like a heartwarming, or at least harmless, holiday tradition, the truth is that for dysfunctional families like mine, they can be weaponized to inflict emotional pain.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
classichits106.com

Moritz family hopes to be home in time for Christmas after successful kidney transplant

A 19-year-old Streator college student is on the mend after receiving a kidney, and now he and his family are hoping for a Christmas homecoming. It was just last month that the Illinois Valley Community College agriculture student, Lance Moritz, announced his search for a new kidney. Now his mother, Mary Moritz says after the transplant he received this past week along with additional surgery, kidney function is heading in the right direction. The family is keeping their fingers crossed he will be home for Christmas.
STREATOR, IL
WECT

Parents welcome quadruplets just in time for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – Mariah and Jose Marquez welcomed quadruplets just in time for the holiday, defying all odds. When the couple had their first child five years ago, doctors told them their daughter was “a miracle” because Mariah had some fertility issues. “We tried for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

