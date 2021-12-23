Howard County issues indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo — Tourists and residents in Summit County got a surprise alert on their phones Monday – alerting them to record high COVID cases and encouraging them to wear masks and get vaccinated if they haven’t. This past week, the county has seen an average of...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high number of COVID-19 cases and “critical staffing shortages” prompted Summit County Public Health to send an emergency alert to residents on Monday. The health department is asking everyone to wear masks while indoors, limit large gatherings and get tested for COVID.
(credit: CBS)
A COVID-19 emergency alert from @SummitCountyGov Health Department, and if you check out the graph I’ve attached, you’ll see why.
That data is from 12/20-21. Already the cases were spiking. Very interested to see the next time they update…and how sharply that line went up. pic.twitter.com/WSNNDaWnrK
— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 27, 2021
As CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Spencer Wilson states, the seven-day moving average for COVID cases in Summit County spiked drastically from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. The county’s health department website states the dashboard will not be updated until Jan. 1.
For the first time since Dec. 4, Maryland residents now have a clearer picture of the death toll from COVID-19 since the Maryland Department of Health website security breach. The state reported there have been 415 additional deaths since taking the breach, and the total number of deaths in the pandemic is 11,437.
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area business owners worried about potential COVID-19 staffing shortages may find relief after the Centers for Disease Control announced new quarantine guidelines Monday.
The agency is now recommending individuals isolate for five days after testing positive if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others.
Officials with the California Department of Public Health followed suit, saying they would follow the CDC recommendations late Monday afternoon.
With so many businesses facing labor shortages, the changes will impact everyday work life.
The wheels haven’t stopped turning at Toscalito Tire and Automotive, despite the twists and turns for...
The Whiteside County Health Department reported its highest COVID case count for all of 2021 on Monday, Dec. 27, with 119 new cases since Dec. 23. It’s now had 10,337 total COVID cases, and 195 deaths (none were reported Monday). While 27,022 residents of the county are fully vaccinated against the virus, that represents just 48.7 percent of the population, according to the health department.
It’s the week following the Christmas holiday and amid a surge of COVID cases nationwide fueled by the Omicron variant, health officials are urging folks to get vaccinated or boosted if you haven’t already done so.
The county adjusted the guideline in hopes of reducing transmission. Hillsborough County will start requiring individuals to wear face masks again within county facilities starting Wednesday, in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases brought on during the holidays by the omicron variant. The county announced the altered protocol...
Every state and U.S. territory except two are now covered by Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory. On Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Public Health added Louisiana, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands back onto its advisory, leaving just Montana and Guam as the only places not currently listed. The additions come after the U.S. daily average for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents rose to ...
The demand for testing at the newest pop-up site was so big that more appointments were added for the first two days it operated. The Summit County drive-thru testing site will process more than 300 tests each day. It will run until Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. then resume on January 2.
Howard University in D.C. is delaying the start of its spring semester citing, among other things, a rising surge in coronavirus infections. Classes will start Jan. 18 instead, with face-to-face courses scheduled to begin on that date. Formal classes had originally been scheduled to start Jan. 10. The university’s most...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 6,340 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths between December 19 and December 25.
The county has moved to a weekly report instead of a daily report, saying that they will be able to give more in-depth data on the pandemic as the world reels from the spread of the omicron variant.
Of the new cases, 7% of them (451) were reinfections and 49% of cases (3,119) were among people who were unvaccinated.
There have been 10,249 total hospitalizations and 169,393 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since...
The City of Hoboken is set to implement a new indoor mask mandate due to the latest COVID-19 spike throughout New Jersey and beyond, with the order set to take effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. Under the executive order, signed by Hoboken Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Sgt. William Montanez,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County health officials are concerned with the high community transmission in the county. Despite the high vaccination rate, cases are continuing to grow. According to County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, nearly 918,000 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while almost 300,000...
A "hospital disaster" was declared at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air as coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations threatened to overwhelm the facility.
The post Maryland Hospital Declares ‘Disaster’ Amid COVID Surge: Report appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Maryland added more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases over the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the Maryland Health Department. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. The state's positivity rate has jumped by almost two...
Health experts are preparing for a post-holiday COVID-19 surge as omicron continues to spread fast. “Omicron’s rate of spread is much more rapid than any other variant’s rate of spread has been thus far,” said Dr. Jason Wilson, the Emergency Room Associate Medical Director at Tampa General Hospital.
NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Health issued a Health Advisory to healthcare providers on an upward trend in in pediatric hospitalizations associated with COVID-19. These recent increase have been concentrated around New York City where the omicron variant was first recorded and is spreading. “The...
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. School employees, firefighters, emergency medical workers, police officers, pharmacy and dental office workers and temporary disaster shelter operators in Sonoma County will be required to get a COVID-19 booster when eligible under a pair of orders issued Thursday by the county’s health officer.
Comments / 0