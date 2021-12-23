ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County issues indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward County is requiring masks be worn indoors in all businesses and facilities open to the public, as well as public transportation, effective Sunday at 5 p.m....

www.wbal.com

9NEWS

Ski counties seeing huge surge of COVID cases

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo — Tourists and residents in Summit County got a surprise alert on their phones Monday – alerting them to record high COVID cases and encouraging them to wear masks and get vaccinated if they haven’t. This past week, the county has seen an average of...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Summit County: Emergency Alert Warns Of Increasing Case Rates

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high number of COVID-19 cases and “critical staffing shortages” prompted Summit County Public Health to send an emergency alert to residents on Monday. The health department is asking everyone to wear masks while indoors, limit large gatherings and get tested for COVID. (credit: CBS) A COVID-19 emergency alert from @SummitCountyGov Health Department, and if you check out the graph I’ve attached, you’ll see why. That data is from 12/20-21. Already the cases were spiking. Very interested to see the next time they update…and how sharply that line went up. pic.twitter.com/WSNNDaWnrK — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 27, 2021 As CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Spencer Wilson states, the seven-day moving average for COVID cases in Summit County spiked drastically from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. The county’s health department website states the dashboard will not be updated until Jan. 1.  
WBAL Radio

The state updates COVID-19 death toll after website security breach

For the first time since Dec. 4, Maryland residents now have a clearer picture of the death toll from COVID-19 since the Maryland Department of Health website security breach. The state reported there have been 415 additional deaths since taking the breach, and the total number of deaths in the pandemic is 11,437.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses React To CDC Easing Quarantine Guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area business owners worried about potential COVID-19 staffing shortages may find relief after the Centers for Disease Control announced new quarantine guidelines Monday. The agency is now recommending individuals isolate for five days after testing positive if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Officials with the California Department of Public Health followed suit, saying they would follow the CDC recommendations late Monday afternoon. With so many businesses facing labor shortages, the changes will impact everyday work life. The wheels haven’t stopped turning at Toscalito Tire and Automotive, despite the twists and turns for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ourquadcities.com

Whiteside County sees its highest COVID case total all year

The Whiteside County Health Department reported its highest COVID case count for all of 2021 on Monday, Dec. 27, with 119 new cases since Dec. 23. It’s now had 10,337 total COVID cases, and 195 deaths (none were reported Monday). While 27,022 residents of the county are fully vaccinated against the virus, that represents just 48.7 percent of the population, according to the health department.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
floridapolitics.com

Hillsborough County facilities to require face masks starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 surge

The county adjusted the guideline in hopes of reducing transmission. Hillsborough County will start requiring individuals to wear face masks again within county facilities starting Wednesday, in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases brought on during the holidays by the omicron variant. The county announced the altered protocol...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Chicago Tribune

More places added back to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory; only 1 state and 1 territory now off warning list

Every state and U.S. territory except two are now covered by Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory. On Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Public Health added Louisiana, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands back onto its advisory, leaving just Montana and Guam as the only places not currently listed. The additions come after the U.S. daily average for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents rose to ...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Howard University delays start of spring semester amid COVID-19 surge

Howard University in D.C. is delaying the start of its spring semester citing, among other things, a rising surge in coronavirus infections. Classes will start Jan. 18 instead, with face-to-face courses scheduled to begin on that date. Formal classes had originally been scheduled to start Jan. 10. The university’s most...
COLLEGES
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Cases Will Continue To Rise’: Allegheny County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases In A Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 6,340 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths between December 19 and December 25. The county has moved to a weekly report instead of a daily report, saying that they will be able to give more in-depth data on the pandemic as the world reels from the spread of the omicron variant. Of the new cases, 7% of them (451) were reinfections and 49% of cases (3,119) were among people who were unvaccinated. There have been 10,249 total hospitalizations and 169,393 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken to implement new indoor mask mandate due to latest COVID-19 spike

The City of Hoboken is set to implement a new indoor mask mandate due to the latest COVID-19 spike throughout New Jersey and beyond, with the order set to take effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. Under the executive order, signed by Hoboken Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Sgt. William Montanez,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
WBAL Radio

Maryland reports jump in COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend

Maryland added more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases over the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the Maryland Health Department. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. The state's positivity rate has jumped by almost two...
MARYLAND STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. School employees, firefighters, emergency medical workers, police officers, pharmacy and dental office workers and temporary disaster shelter operators in Sonoma County will be required to get a COVID-19 booster when eligible under a pair of orders issued Thursday by the county’s health officer.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

