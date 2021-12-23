ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaiken Says Acquisition Is ‘Win-Win’ For Almo, Exertis

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 14, Exertis completed its acquisition of Almo Corporation. It is the biggest acquisition in the company’s history. Founded in the 1970s, Exertis has approximately 15,000 employees in 21 countries, though fewer than 1 percent of the company is based in the head office in Dublin. Clive Fitzharris, managing director,...

Exclusive Interview: A First Look at Exertis Almo Pro AV

Almo’s Warren Chaiken and Exertis’ Clive Fitzharris offer perspective on this week’s huge acquisition news. Yesterday, the commercial AV industry awoke to news of one of the most consequential acquisitions in recent years: DCC Technology, which trades as Exertis, has acquired Almo Corp. in North America. This move comes on the heels of Dublin, Ireland-based parent company DCC plc completing several other North America acquisitions in recent years. Those include Stampede, Jam Industries, The Music People and JB&A. Almo, however, represents the largest acquisition in DCC plc’s history. With Almo, the organization now has about 15,000 employees. And on the technology side of the business, with Almo enfolded into the organization, revenues are north of $7 billion. All told, the combined organization, called Exertis Almo Pro AV, has become the largest specialist distributor of pro AV products and services in North America.
