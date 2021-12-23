Federal judge in EpiPen case 'reminds' defense lawyers to cooperate

EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

(Reuters) - A Kansas federal judge on Wednesday criticized lawyers representing Mylan NV for not first consulting with plaintiffs' class attorneys before asking the court to fast-track a legal dispute ahead of an antitrust trial next month involving the pricing of the allergy treatment EpiPen.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas City, Kansas, said in an order that Mylan, now part of Viatris Inc, raised a "valid issue" in its bid seeking quick resolution on a class certification issue. But, he added, "that valid reason doesn't justify" filing a motion to expedite without conferring with the plaintiffs' lawyers.

"The trial of a complicated case like this one undoubtedly involves competition, but it also requires cooperation," Crabtree wrote. "Our court's local rules require parties to consult with each other before filing a motion like this one. The court reminds Mylan of this obligation and directs it to adhere to it in future filings."

Mylan is contesting claims that its business practices delayed the market entry of competing auto-injector devices. The company has said its conduct was "lawful and pro-competitive."

Crabtree's order set a schedule that will allow Mylan to challenge a Dec. 15 order that largely declined to decertify a state law antitrust class. Mylan's lawyers contend the certified class mistakenly contains "hundreds of thousands or more" of consumers who were not harmed by any price change for the EpiPen. Trial is set to begin on Jan. 24.

A lawyer for Mylan at Hogan Lovells, partner Adam Levin in Washington, D.C., did not immediately return a message on Thursday seeking comment. A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Rex Sharp of Kansas-based Sharp Law, also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Lawsuits flooded the courts after Mylan, which marketed and sold the EpiPen, moved in 2016 to raise the price of a pair of the devices to $600 from $100, in 2008.

Complaints accused Mylan and Pfizer Inc, which manufactures the EpiPen, of engaging in anticompetitive conduct to maintain a market monopoly.

Pfizer agreed in July to pay $345 million to settle consumer claims that they overpaid for the device. Crabtree in an order last month approved Pfizer's settlement and awarded $115 million in plaintiffs' legal fees. Pfizer has denied any wrongdoing.

The case is In re EpiPen (Epinephrine Injection, USP) Marketing, Sales Practices and Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Kansas, No. 17-md-02785.

Co-lead class counsel: Rex Sharp of Sharp Law; Lynn Sarko of Keller Rohrback; Paul Geller of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Elizabeth Pritzker of Pritzker Levine; and Warren Burns of Burns Charest

For Mylan: Adam Levin of Hogan Lovells, and Brian Fries of Lathrop GPM

