ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal judge in EpiPen case 'reminds' defense lawyers to cooperate

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvjO4_0dUpjliJ00
EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

(Reuters) - A Kansas federal judge on Wednesday criticized lawyers representing Mylan NV for not first consulting with plaintiffs' class attorneys before asking the court to fast-track a legal dispute ahead of an antitrust trial next month involving the pricing of the allergy treatment EpiPen.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas City, Kansas, said in an order that Mylan, now part of Viatris Inc, raised a "valid issue" in its bid seeking quick resolution on a class certification issue. But, he added, "that valid reason doesn't justify" filing a motion to expedite without conferring with the plaintiffs' lawyers.

"The trial of a complicated case like this one undoubtedly involves competition, but it also requires cooperation," Crabtree wrote. "Our court's local rules require parties to consult with each other before filing a motion like this one. The court reminds Mylan of this obligation and directs it to adhere to it in future filings."

Mylan is contesting claims that its business practices delayed the market entry of competing auto-injector devices. The company has said its conduct was "lawful and pro-competitive."

Crabtree's order set a schedule that will allow Mylan to challenge a Dec. 15 order that largely declined to decertify a state law antitrust class. Mylan's lawyers contend the certified class mistakenly contains "hundreds of thousands or more" of consumers who were not harmed by any price change for the EpiPen. Trial is set to begin on Jan. 24.

A lawyer for Mylan at Hogan Lovells, partner Adam Levin in Washington, D.C., did not immediately return a message on Thursday seeking comment. A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Rex Sharp of Kansas-based Sharp Law, also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Lawsuits flooded the courts after Mylan, which marketed and sold the EpiPen, moved in 2016 to raise the price of a pair of the devices to $600 from $100, in 2008.

Complaints accused Mylan and Pfizer Inc, which manufactures the EpiPen, of engaging in anticompetitive conduct to maintain a market monopoly.

Pfizer agreed in July to pay $345 million to settle consumer claims that they overpaid for the device. Crabtree in an order last month approved Pfizer's settlement and awarded $115 million in plaintiffs' legal fees. Pfizer has denied any wrongdoing.

The case is In re EpiPen (Epinephrine Injection, USP) Marketing, Sales Practices and Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Kansas, No. 17-md-02785.

Co-lead class counsel: Rex Sharp of Sharp Law; Lynn Sarko of Keller Rohrback; Paul Geller of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Elizabeth Pritzker of Pritzker Levine; and Warren Burns of Burns Charest

For Mylan: Adam Levin of Hogan Lovells, and Brian Fries of Lathrop GPM

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 12

georgy porgy
2d ago

the fact that this is even happening goes to Greed the man that invented insulin and didn't patent it because he wanted everybody to have it for cheap is rolling over in his grave as we speak

Reply(1)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court to Hold Special Session on Biden Vaccine Rules (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on an expedited basis on President. ’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will hear both cases at a special Jan. 7 session, weighing whether to let the rules take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Lawyers#Pfizer Inc#Mylan Nv#Viatris Inc
nbc25news.com

Supreme Court decides to hear challenge to President Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON D.C - CNBC is reporting The Supreme Court late Wednesday agreed to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s mandates that employees of large companies and health-care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19. CNBC says, the court in an order said that its consideration for requests to stay those mandates would be deferred until oral argument on Jan. 7.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Globe

Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
bloomberglaw.com

Circuit Split Requires Justices to Take FTC Challenge, Axon Says

A recent ruling on courts’ authority to review the constitutionality of administrative proceedings has created a circuit split that requires review of a challenge to the FTC’s structure, police equipment maker Axon Enterprise Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Ali Alexander Files Lawsuit Against Jan. 6 Committee Alleging ‘Payback’

Late on Friday night, Jan 6 “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander filed a lawsuit attempting to stop the telephone carrier Verizon Wireless from turning over his phone records to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. The 25-page filing entered into the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. lists defendants including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Jan. 6 House select committee, and Verizon Wireless—while seeking an injunction on Alexander’s phone records. “The data sought is not pertinent to the investigation and sweeps up privileged communications between Alexander and clergy, Alexander and people he spiritually counsels, and Alexander and his respective attorneys,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Alexander reasonably fears this is payback for his beliefs and lawful campaign activity that is being lumped in with illegal acts; and before a body that is not permitted to do either such thing.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Fired Farmers Insurance Lawyer Gets $155 Million for Retaliation

Farmers Insurance Exchange and Farmers Insurance Group must pay a former senior vice president more than $155 million for firing him in retaliation for testimony he was set to give in a class pay bias lawsuit by the companies’ female in-house lawyers, California court records show. The verdict in...
LAW
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy