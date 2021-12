Elon Musk is the TIME person of the year, the richest man in the world, and he lives in a rented $50,000 instant home in Texas, close to his beloved SpaceX, right? Well, he may rent the $50,000 mass-produced, prefabricated house from his company, but he actually lives in a friend’s mansion in Austin, Texas, according to The Wall Street Journal. The friend is fellow “PayPal Mafia” billionaire Ken Howery, a co-founder of PayPal Inc. where Musk was an executive at the beginning of his career.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO