Public Safety

Fourth accuser speaks out against Chris Noth

By ABC Audio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fourth person has accused Chris Noth of sexual misconduct. Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile went public with her allegations during a Thursday press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred. She...

Hello Magazine

Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

We know that David Muir has legions of adoring fans, but the question on all of their lips is, does he have someone special in his life?. The dashing World News Tonight host prefers to keep his life away from the cameras private, making it all the more intriguing to many.
DesignerzCentral

Keith Urban Allegedly Giving Nicole Kidman An Intervention Over Stressed Marriage, Unverified Report Says

Is Keith Urbanplanning Nicole Kidman’s intervention? One report says there’s too much stress in the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. According to New Idea, Kidman and Urban are not happy. Urban is afraid that Kidman is working too hard. “It’s all become too much and Keith has every right to be mad,” an insider says. Her schedule is worse than she promised it would be.
Hello Magazine

Lisa Vanderpump inundated with support after sad loss to cancer

Lisa Vanderpump has shared the sad news that her dog Rumpy has sadly passed away from cancer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star updated her fans with a post on Instagram, including a series of photos of Rumpy. The first shows herself kneeling down next to Rumpy, while the...
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
International Business Times

'Real Housewives' Salaries Revealed: Who Is The Highest-Paid Star?

The stars of the "Real Housewives" franchise undoubtedly live luxurious lives, and viewers know they are more than their husbands’ wives. Some of the Bravo franchise's stars who started off earning thousands of dollars are now getting paid millions per season following the success of the first show that premiered in March 2006, "Real Housewives of Orange County." The first show's popularity resulted in spin-off series located in New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City.
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
NewsBreak
Radar Online.com

Lisa Marie Presley Pleads With Judge To Keep Divorce Records Sealed Following Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood’s Child Support Victory

Lisa Marie Presley is demanding her ex-husband Michael Lockwood's under oath declaration — filed in their nasty divorce — be kept from the public. According to court documents obtained by Radar, lawyers representing Elvis' only child are requesting a series of filings made by Lockwood continue to be sealed. Presley does not want what is in the documents to be known.
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Asks Andy Cohen About Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Ratings; Andy Fires Back

I’ll admit I am one of the shameful people who thought the return of Heather Dubrow to Real Housewives of Orange County was going to be a major uplift to the franchise. I guess I’m not mad. Just disappointed. While there is still space to enjoy the pomp and circumstance of all the plastic surgeon lawsuit drama, we weren’t […] The post Kelly Dodd Asks Andy Cohen About Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Ratings; Andy Fires Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Radar Online.com

Ryan Phillippe Debuts Secret Girlfriend Bailey Dodge After Settling Assault Lawsuit With His Ex Elsie Hewitt

Ryan Phillippe did not come out as gay on Christmas. He's been secretly dating smoking hot model Bailey Dodge. The 47-year-old Cruel Intentions star caused chaos when he shared a photo on Saturday sprawled out on the ground with his buddy Matt Sinn. The two look thick as thieves, wearing their pajamas and matching Santa hats lying by the fire and the Christmas tree with unopened presents.
