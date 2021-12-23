All-Time Record For COVID Cases In A Single Day Reported

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,040 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, marking the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. It is also the first time the state has reported more than 10,000 cases for a single day. There were also 32 additional deaths in the state on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 980,055. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,604. There were 122,785 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has also increased to 8.32%. There are 1,595 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 358 patients currently in intensive care.

