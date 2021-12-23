ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

All-Time Record For COVID Cases In A Single Day Reported

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases have jumped quite a bit in the past few days, breaking the daily record...

www.wmay.com

MarketWatch

Changing isolation times for people with COVID-19 is ‘under serious consideration’ in the U.S. as cases surge

There is growing support for shortening isolation times for people who have tested positive for the virus as COVID-19 case counts surge across the U.S. The current rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say someone with symptoms should stay home for 10 days starting from the first day of symptoms. Individuals who are asymptomatic should isolate for 10 days, starting from the day they test positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Headline Surfer

Omicron Wave: Florida breaks single-day record for most COVID-19 cases since start of the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida has set a new single-day record for the highest number of reported cases of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, breaking a record for the most infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the US in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
The Independent

US follows UK’s lead and shortens isolation for healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19

Healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic only need to isolate for seven days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.The CDC reduced the recommended isolation time from 10 days in part due to concerns that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could cause even greater staffing shortages at hospitals.In new guidance released on Thursday, the CDC said infected healthcare workers could return to work after a week as long as they were asymptomatic and produced a negative test.The US recorded 261,339 new cases on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Earlier this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports More Than 10,000 New COVID Cases

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,040 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, marking the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. It is also the first time the state has reported more than 10,000 cases for a single day. There were also 32 additional deaths in the state on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 980,055. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,604. There were 122,785 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has also increased to 8.32%. There are 1,595 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 358 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - — With the current spike in COVID-19 cases causing issues across the sporting world, the University of Illinois is implementing a new policy. Beginning January 1, 2022, all attendees over the age of 12 at university sponsored events with more than 200 people will be...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Three More Local COVID Deaths As Sangamon County Hits 30,000 Total Cases

Three more Sangamon County residents have died of COVID-19 as the county hits yet another milestone… surpassing 30,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s. All three had been fully vaccinated against COVID, but none of them had received a booster shot. The county saw more than 450 new cases of the virus from Saturday to Monday, with case counts in triple digits all three days, for an overall total of 30,281.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH

