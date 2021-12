Patients are dying in hospital without their families because of pressure on NHS services, hospices have told The Independent.A major care provider has warned that it has seen a “huge shift” in the number of patients referred too late to its services.The warning comes as NHS England begins a new £32m contract with hospices to help hospitals discharge as many patients as possible this winter.NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said the health service was preparing for an Omicron-driven Covid wave that could be as disruptive as, or even worse than, last winter’s crisis.Hospices are already dealing with a “huge volume...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO