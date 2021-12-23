7 Top-Rated Pocket Flashlights to Illuminate Anything, Anywhere

REVIEW – We all have too many of them, yet keep reading reviews and buying more. No, I’m not talking about knives or multi-tools, but you can be forgiven for thinking that. I’m talking about flashlights. These are three of the big four EDC gadgets we see here at the Gadgeteer. (I’d put gear bags and pens as a tie for number 4, but I’ve not seen the numbers.) Olight has been around for a number of years, with one simple goal: …“to put an Olight in as many people’s hands as possible. Why? Because we believe no one should be left in the dark; period.” Their latest release, the Olight Warrior 3 flashlight, is designed as a rugged tactical light that has long battery life, two ways to access that light, and a cool, bright light color for clear illumination. How well does it meet these goals? Let’s see.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO