I hope someone can find the time to assist me. I have a script that we run through jenkins (i didnt create it) where we target a VM or number of VMs and it will collect and compile virtual disk read/write rates and compile into a csv, up until this one VM things have been working flawlessly. I am pretty new to powershell and i think my co worker has helped me identify the issue but im not sure how to fix it. The vm im working with is a large DB server with over 30 vmdks.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 12 DAYS AGO