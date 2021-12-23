Algorand and The Future of Finance

Today, the crypto market has over 4,000 tokens with hundreds joining the market each day. As in case with any bull run, most of the tokens are currently surging with crypto-men looking for quick money. However, not every crypto-holder is lucky and they often fall prey to exit scams tokens that surge in triple digits to hit headlines and then vanish with no trace. One such recent example is Squid Game token, a token launched in wake of popular Netflix show by the same name, the token rose by 2,000% in a single day, but was rug-pulled the very next day, robbings millions from the crypto-people. This is true with meme coins such as Doge, Floki Inu, Shiba Inu as well, without any use case of their own, these tokens have risen over 1000X all because of the hype. However, the hype would eventually die down and most of these tokens will either lose the majority of their current value or go obsolete.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO