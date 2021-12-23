ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algorand and The Future of Finance

 5 days ago

In this video, John Darsie, Managing Director at SALT, and Anthony Scaramucci,...

After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Hoskinson Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’

After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Founder No Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’. Cardano (ADA) will create a more formalized open source project structure in 2022, but community members must also do their part to ensure “real decentralization,” Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a livestreamed video update on his vision for the new year.
Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered

“I am used to being the only woman in the room,” Joni Pirovich told Cointelegraph over the phone. Her tone wasn’t impassioned like she was claiming an injustice. It was matter-of-fact, resigned to the truth of it. Pirovich is a blockchain and digital assets lawyer and has been involved in the crypto industry for years. She’s also a mom of two.
The State of Bitcoin Mining w/ Amanda Fabiano & Jaime Leverton

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to Amanda Fabiano, Head of Mining at Galaxy Digital, and Jaime Leverton, CEO Hut 8 Mining. They discuss the current ASIC and mining markets, running operations in an uncertain industry during uncertain times, ESG FUD and the future of mining.
How a Trading Algorithm Outperformed the Top Crypto

In this video, Moritz Seibert, CEO of Munich Re Investment Partners and co-founder of twoquants.com, and Mona El Isa, CEO, and founder of Avantgarde Finance, discuss Real Vision's bot performance so far and where it is heading in the future. Recorded on December 3, 2021.
Anthony Scaramucci
2021 Brought 7 Out of 10 Biggest Early Stage VC Investments in Crypto, Blockchain

With venture capital firms boosting their exposure to crypto this year, seven out of ten all-time biggest cryptocurrency- and blockchain-related early-stage venture capital investments took place in 2021, according to a recent report by financial data and software company PitchBook. The report, which PitchBook provided to Cryptonews.com, values crypto and...
These Real-World Crypto Tokens Are The Future of Finance

Today, the crypto market has over 4,000 tokens with hundreds joining the market each day. As in case with any bull run, most of the tokens are currently surging with crypto-men looking for quick money. However, not every crypto-holder is lucky and they often fall prey to exit scams tokens that surge in triple digits to hit headlines and then vanish with no trace. One such recent example is Squid Game token, a token launched in wake of popular Netflix show by the same name, the token rose by 2,000% in a single day, but was rug-pulled the very next day, robbings millions from the crypto-people. This is true with meme coins such as Doge, Floki Inu, Shiba Inu as well, without any use case of their own, these tokens have risen over 1000X all because of the hype. However, the hype would eventually die down and most of these tokens will either lose the majority of their current value or go obsolete.
Kaizen Finance: Token Lifecycle Management Platform Already Redefining the Future of Blockchain Projects and Investors

Kaizen Finance, a novel token lifecycle management platform which is oriented towards revolutionizing the relationship between projects and investors. It is built to meet the needs of investors and bring gold-standard for rapid development of blockchain projects. Mission of Kaizen is to help crypto projects by providing simple yet reliable...
Discussing Personal Finance And Bitcoin

Personal finance is one of the biggest struggles for the average person today. But many Bitcoiners claim that Bitcoin has been a pivotal part of their own personal finance journey, offering an avenue for so many people around the world to use to overcome that common struggle. Brian Harrington is...
FINANCE: Planning Opportunities in 2022

By Brandon T. Guttery, Sponsored Content The last year and a half have been volatile, tumultuous and everything in between. A global pandemic erupted, which spurred a record setting recession & subsequent recovery to unfold, and now has led to our economy delving into uncharted waters like never before. The importance of a financial plan […]
DEXs: The End of Centralized Finance?

In this panel, David Lin, Anchor at Kitco News, moderates a panel about decentralized exchanges featuring speakers Roc Zacharias, CEO of Lunar Digital Assets, Leo Chen, COO at Pangolin Exchange, Grant Gerber, Community Director at Kaddex, and JHL, Developer of Serum protocol. Filmed on November 30, 2021.
FalconX: Biggest Narrative Is Crypto as Diversification Against Inflation

FalconX's Global Head of Institutional Coverage Aya Kantorovich joins Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde to discuss Bitcoin volatility and institutional adoption. She also shares her top 2021 trends - like NFTs and DeFi - and her predictions for 2022 in the crypto market. The segment aired on December 23, 2021.
Using the Power of DeFi to Leverage Any Asset

In this video, Jonathan Caras, head of communication for Levana, explains how their DeFi protocol built on the Terra blockchain is trying to help traders of all levels harness the power of leverage and make it possible to leverage truly any asset. Interviewed by Real Vision's Max Wiethe. The video...
MetaFi: Where DeFi Meets the Metaverse

In this video, Jamie Burke, CEO and Founder of Outlier Ventures, Matus Steis of Outlier Ventures and Jan Baeriswyl, Token Designer at Outlier Ventures discuss the intersection between decentralized finance (DeFi) and the metaverse. The video was uploaded on December 22, 2021.
How Visa Made The Jump into Crypto

Cuy Sheffield, Vice President and Head of Crypto at Visa, and Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, talk about Visa's purchase of a crypto punk, what it means, and how to think about investing when culture becomes the new asset class. Recorded on November 16, 2021.
'Uniquely DOGE Proposal', Binance 'Funds SAFU', Monero-Mining Spider-Pirates, Late Thai CBDC + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization behind the meme-based project Dogecoin (DOGE), is working on a staking mechanism in collaboration with the Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin, which would allow all dogecoin users to stake their DOGE and get extra tokens for supporting the network. They added that they’re building a “uniquely Doge proposal” for a “community staking” version of proof-of-stake (PoS) which will give back to the community through charitable causes.
Kirobo Announces Strategic Investment from BRZ Solana Fund and New CEX Listing for KIRO

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Tel Aviv, December 28 2021 - Kirobo, a company developing a safety net for DeFi, has announced that it has secured a strategic investment from the Solana LATAM fund, a regional investment arm of the Solana Foundation in partnership with the issuer and manager of the BRZ stablecoin. In addition, Kirobo's native utility token, KIRO, has been listed on MEXC Global.
Pare Back These Investments in 2022

With the new year upon us, many investors have questions about their investment portfolios in 2022. And some of the biggest names in the industry have made some educated guesses about what you can expect. While there are certainly no … Continue reading → The post Pare Back These Investments in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
