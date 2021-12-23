ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Church gives $50,000 gift to MANNA FoodBank

By WLOS staff
my40.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiltmore Church donated $50,000 to MANNA FoodBank on Thursday. The church started an initiative called The Big Give a few months ago to help people in Western North Carolina. Church officials said working with MANNA just made...

my40.tv

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Bessemer church gives thousands worth of Christmas gifts to community

One church is giving back to the Marvel City in a super way. New Life Interfaith Ministries Inc. hosted its annual 'Christmas in the Marvel City' Saturday, spreading holiday cheer to families in Bessemer. "It is amazing. A blessing that's number one, just outstanding," said one Bessemer resident. "They give...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
beloitcall.com

Gift of Giving

The North Central Kansas Technical College Nursing Department give back by delivering groceries to the Mitchell County Food on Thursday, during the holiday season gift of giving.
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodbank#Nutrition#Charity#Manna Foodbank#Biltmore Church#The Big Give
precinctreporter.com

Church Gives Big for the Holidays

Pastor Ivan Pitts likes to put the money where his heart is. Over the past two years, he has given hundreds of thousands in the church’s tithes to support local programs, giving thanks to the organizations that do good work in service to the community. In the midst of...
SANTA ANA, CA
meigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: Important Gifts

“As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.” (1 Peter 4:10) Let me tell you about my friend Gladys. When it comes to giving gifts, she is always worrying she will give something that is of lesser value than the gift than the gift she is receiving? She sets limits with all of her friends on the amount they are allowed to spend on gifts. And she expects the givers to abide by these rules. And whenever she receives a gift that she thinks might be over the set limit, she is upset with the giver. She worries about this each time she is shopping for a gift.
RELIGION
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Church, Angel Tree Give Away Dozens of Gifts to Children in the Valley

Christmas came early for some children in the Coachella Valley, thanks to the generosity of the community. “We want them to feel loved, we want them to feel appreciated, we want them to feel that their parent is thinking about them,” said Ronda Henry, Angel Tree Coordinator for Hosanna City Church.
CHARITIES
ABC Action News

Give the Gift of Academic Confidence

Our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, is an educator and child development specialist and today she shared a way to give your child the gift of academic confidence this holiday season with ABCmouse. Connect with Carly: CarlyOnTV.com.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
MyArkLaMiss

The Greater Free Gift Baptist Church Memorial Give-A-Way

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Greater Free Gift Baptist Church is going to conduct a Christmas Day Worship Service while also having a toy give away and Christmas dinner. This event is to pay tribute to the late Deacon Cordell Blockson who was a member of the church for over twenty-five years. Blockson gave so much […]
MONROE, LA
West Hawaii Today

Give living gifts for Christmas

Christmas in the tropics can be a challenge. The surf and beach are still a big attraction. Some folks might even take the holidays to catch up on gardening projects. There are folks who miss the snow and the bite of frost in the air. They remember the cold, dark days when all life is dormant. They long for the coziness of an open fireplace and the smell of holiday cooking in the kitchen. A trip to Maunakea will help add to the spirit of the season.
HOME & GARDEN
Bensalem Times

United Way asks community to help unlock $50,000 matching gift

United Way of Bucks County is calling on community members to help unlock a $50,000 matching gift this holiday season. Bucks County residents Simon and Jane Hallett are matching every gift made to the nonprofit, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000, through Dec. 31. All proceeds will help local families rebuild from the challenges of the past year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Thrive Global

The Best Holiday Gift: the Gift of Giving

For 15 years, starting at HuffPost and continuing at Thrive Global, I’ve had a tradition of giving sweaters or pajamas to team members as a holiday gift. But this holiday season, what we gave instead was the gift of giving. We gave each Thriver a $100 charity gift card from TisBest to give to the charity of their choice. It’s part of Ray Dalio’s campaign to #RedefineGifting. For the past two years, Ray has teamed up with various friends and partners, including me and Thrive Global, to give away thousands of TisBest charity gift cards for people to pass on to a charity of their choice.
ADVOCACY
my40.tv

Asheville Humane Society in midst of food drive to help pet owners

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Families struggling to afford food for their pets are getting much-needed help this month from Asheville Humane Society. The nonprofit is in the middle of it’s December month-long holiday fundraiser Drive to Save Lives. Many kind-hearted animal-lovers have written checks to pay for food....
ASHEVILLE, NC
wwnytv.com

Copenhagen church gives and gives for Red Cross

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A major milestone was marked in Copenhagen Friday. A total of 1,000 units of blood have been collected at the River Life Fellowship Church since partnering with the Red Cross in 2017. “When we started it was very humble,” said Jillann Micek, Blood Program leader....
COPENHAGEN, NY
my40.tv

BeLoved Asheville members wrap gifts for children in need

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local group that depends on community support is now giving back to kids. BeLoved Asheville held a wrap-a-thon Wednesday. The group collected more than 1,000 toys with the help of local churches, bars and other groups. On Wednesday afternoon, volunteers wrapped the donations. Organizers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theapopkachief.com

Church gives to children

Gospel Centered Church of Apopka provided Christmas gifts for more than 30 children of Rock Springs Elementary School. The church meets on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in the RSES cafeteria. Shown are, (l-r), Dr. Donna Williams (guidance counselor), Pastor Joel Breidenbaugh (Gospel Centered Church), and Principal Kari Darr.
APOPKA, FL
myveronanj.com

Community: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Pack 32 Cub Scouts deliver boxes of popcorn to Sergeant Juliano…. Scouting relies on the support of residents to continue to thrive as an organization. Verona residents go above and beyond in supporting local packs and troops by participating in the annual popcorn fundraiser. Verona Pack 32 Cub Scouts made sure this holiday season to pay that support forward and recognize the hard work and dedication of the town’s Rescue Squad and Police and Fire Departments by sharing—what else?—gifts of popcorn. For more information on Verona Cub Scout Pack 32 contact [email protected]
VERONA, NJ
Coastal View

Lions Club gives to Foodbank of Santa Barbara

In the holiday spirit, the Carpinteria Lions Club gave a $3,200 check to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. The money was collected by club members, and is collected each Christmas holiday season, according to Doug Treloar. A “basket of cheer” is regularly passed along for donations. “When...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy