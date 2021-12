The dictionary defines precarious as an adjective. The meaning? "Not securely held" or "dangerously likely to fall or collapse." Yeah, that's the ticket. I have been out in the desert (prior to night-vision) listening intently, trying to discern just how far away and in what direction the rattles were coming from in order to carefully place my next step. I have seen a young fellow disappear into quicksand. By the way, that can happen in a shot, it doesn't have to take a while like it does in the movies. (Yes, we got to him before he suffocated.)

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO