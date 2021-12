Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has come to a conclusion that Gary Payton II’s time has finally come. When the Warriors signed Gary Payton II in October, nobody had a deep understanding of what he can actually bring to the table, having played just 10 games for the Dubs last season. Atop that, Payton II wasn’t like some of his contemporaries in the league who had been hyped ahead of the new season one way or another. Apparently, GP2 didn’t need none of that.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO