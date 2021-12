It seems like everyone took up some kind of new hobby during lockdown. And for those of you who fell in love with Olympic diver Tom Daley when you found out that his new favorite pastime was knitting, you’ll be excited to know that his stitching passion is still going strong. From dog sweaters to Olympic medal cozies and a commemorative Tokyo Olympics cardigan, Daley has captivated the internet with his cozy crafts. Furthermore, for those avid DIYers who have been inspired by his knitting exploits and wanted to knit similar creations of your own, there’s even more good news. The Olympian has now released his own exclusive line of knitting kits called Made With Love by Tom Daley.

