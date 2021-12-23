ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fifth accuser speaks out against Chris Noth

By Andrea Tuccillo
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fifth person has accused Chris Noth of sexual misconduct. Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile went public with her allegations during a Thursday press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred. She...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations

More accusations have been made against actor Chris Noth, with one woman accusing him of inappropriate behavior on the set of “Law and Order,” and NBC News has obtained a restraining order filed against him more than 25 years ago. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez reports. Dec. 18, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

'And Just Like That...' Stars Speak Out After Chris Noth Allegations

And Just Like That...’s Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. Now, stars of the show Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have broken their silence about the allegations. The actresses took to social media to share a joint statement about the situation: “We...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has been an unpopular choice as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show. Although It was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Gloria Allred
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

We know that David Muir has legions of adoring fans, but the question on all of their lips is, does he have someone special in his life?. The dashing World News Tonight host prefers to keep his life away from the cameras private, making it all the more intriguing to many.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breasts#Blacklist#Cbs#Abc Audio
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Olivia Munn Gives Birth: Look Back at Her and John Mulaney's Whirlwind Romance

Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Step Out After Pregnancy Announcement. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have officially stepped into their biggest roles yet: becoming parents. On Saturday, Dec. 18, a source confirmed to E! News that the Date Night actress, 41, and the Big Mouth actor, 39, had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to People and TMZ, Olivia gave birth on Nov. 24, just one day before Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Upworthy

Former prisoners open up on 15 things nobody tells you about being incarcerated

The images of prison, for a lot of us, are ones from movies and books. Life in prison is quite different in real life and many prisoners and loved ones of prisoners opened up about life in prison in a Reddit thread. The eye-opening thread sheds light on many things including the food, having access to amenities including the internet, among other things. The life of prisoners varied in different states and countries, which also highlighted which countries treated prisoners with respect. "Former prisoners of Reddit, what is something nobody tells you about being incarcerated that you had to learn on your own?" asked u/jojuinc90, and many obliged. Here are some of the top comments we came across:
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Boyfriend John Mulaney's Child, Months After Comedian Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn has given birth to her first child with John Mulaney amid his messy divorce and their confusing relationship timeline. The 41-year-old actress welcomed a son with the newly-single comedian, 39, right before Thanksgiving. According to reports, Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24. Article continues below...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Prior To Their Split From Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Said Mary Fitzgerald Helped Keep Their Romance A Secret

Note: this story was written prior to People reporting the news that Jason and Chrishell split up. Edits have been made. Until season 4 of Selling Sunset dropped, followers of the show weren’t sure if the Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim relationship would be shown. Now we know that the two had been dating while cameras were rolling. Am I the only one trying […] The post Prior To Their Split From Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Said Mary Fitzgerald Helped Keep Their Romance A Secret appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Simon Guobadia Claps Back When Asked Why His Children Aren’t on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’

As Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley clash, Simon Guobadia has been clapping back. Porsha Williams is opening up about the latest developments in her life on “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is engaged to Simon Guobadia. And she said the engagement has made co-parenting difficult. So she wants to be in a better space with Dennis McKinley. On the show, Lauren Williams figured a family retreat could help. It was Lauren’s job to persuade Dennis to take the trip to Mexico. He was hesitant. Lauren then promised he’d get his Versace robe back if he attended. Turns out, Porsha has had his robe in her home since the breakup. She was heated when she found out that Dennis needed to be convinced to come to the retreat with a promise of getting his robe back.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Lisa Marie Presley Pleads With Judge To Keep Divorce Records Sealed Following Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood’s Child Support Victory

Lisa Marie Presley is demanding her ex-husband Michael Lockwood's under oath declaration — filed in their nasty divorce — be kept from the public. According to court documents obtained by Radar, lawyers representing Elvis' only child are requesting a series of filings made by Lockwood continue to be sealed. Presley does not want what is in the documents to be known.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy