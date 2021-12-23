ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Do You Use Placido Benavides Drive?

By jpinthemorning
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Placido Benavides road has been open for almost a year and a half already. The question is, do you use the new thoroughfare to get to the northside of town? The new road was installed to...

classicrock1069.com

Comments / 0

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Love This New Trend As Non Alcoholic Bar Opens In San Antonio

A toast is in order for HASH Vegan Eats, the first lounge of its kind in San Antonio which features non-alcoholic beverages exclusively at its bar. There is a myriad of reasons why someone might want to enjoy the bar atmosphere but not the pressure to drink or the effects of intoxication. Each of their reasonings is exactly why brothers, Michael, and Rogelio Sánchez opened HASH VEGAN EATS.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Traffic
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

A Look Back at February’s Historic Freeze in Victoria

With tomorrow being the official first day of the winter season. What a perfect time to revisit the historic winter freeze back in February. It all started with your usual cold front weather forecast. I personally was getting ready for another '2-day's' of cold weather, you know the usual cold front effects in South Texas. I was wrong!
VICTORIA, TX
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

The New Dairy Treet Opens Today

UPDATED: The new Dairy Treet on John Stockbauer will open today, according to a Facebook post. Dairy Treet posted this today and it quickly spread like wildfire on social media. HOW IT ALL STARTED:. Dairy Treet, which initially opened in 1955 has announced is opening its second location tomorrow! Sixty-five...
VICTORIA, TX
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

El Paso Taco and Tequila’s to Offer New Trendy Mexican Restaurant Vibes

Yesterday I started to see pictures circulating on social media of the inside of the new El Paso Taco and Tequila's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Victoria. The caption said, ' coming soon to Downtown Victoria in January 2022.' As of this morning, that post has been shared 658 times and counting and their Facebook following has exploded. Follow them for an official date opening post coming soon.
VICTORIA, TX
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

The Ultimate Texas Christmas Tree

Here is one of my favorite things to write about. Whataburger! This might be the most Texas Christmas Tree I have ever seen. Noe Gasca posted this picture on the Whataburger Fanatics Facebook page... HOW DID HE DO IT?. Noe Gasca started collecting his items on November 1st and ordered...
TEXAS STATE
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria Chick-fil-A Surprise Victoria Police Officer With Chick-fil-A for a Year

Yesterday was the Chick-fil-A Employee Banquet and Christmas Party at the Club Westerner. Every year at this event, Chick-fil-A owner, David Murphy, invites one of Victoria's finest to deliver the 'secret' ballot box to the podium right before the awards ceremony. This year, Officer Lehnert was chosen for this task. As he walks the ballot box up, the 'Bad Boys' theme starts to play making the crowd chuckle. THAT IS HOW TO MAKE AN ENTRANCE.
VICTORIA, TX
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Go Have Winter-Time Fun Ice Skating and Horse Carriage Rides in Cuero

Cuero is outdoing themselves yet again! If Christmas in the Park wasn't fantastic enough, Cuero Main Street is putting on another year of Christmas in Downtown. The city has already shut down Main St. to get the party going. Friday, December 10th, and Saturday the 11th there will be Christmas vibes flowing throughout Cuero. Get your scarves and mittens ready for a jolly ride.
CUERO, TX
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Big Money Likely Hidden in the Walls of a Big Texas Mega Church

Chances are good, especially if you are from Texas, that you've heard about Texas pastor Joel Olsteen who owns megachurch Lakewood Church in Houston. Lakewood Church is certainly no hole in the wall with Sunday seating available to over 16,000 individuals and televised sermons that are reported to stream to over 7 million viewers a week via satellite throughout the world. Megachurch.
HOUSTON, TX
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Community Policy