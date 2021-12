Is it the NBA Finals preview we were promised when the NBA schedule was set? Unfortunately ... no. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were decimated even before the league's recent COVID-19 outbreak robbed them of several key players. Anthony Davis is injured. Kyrie Irving is working his way back onto the floor. For what was supposed to be perhaps the biggest game on the entire regular-season slate, Nets-Lakers admittedly looks a tad underwhelming on paper. While the Lakers had their moments, the Nets are firmly in control entering the fourth quarter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO