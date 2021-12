US-based transport company Uber has partnered with payment service provider Paymob to expand payment options on the Uber app and drive financial inclusion in Egypt. Through this partnership, riders can now top up their wallets on the Uber app using various payment methods, allowing them to plan for their trips in advance. For more convenience, added payments remain valid with no expiration dates, so riders can request trips whenever they want without having to worry about carrying cash.

