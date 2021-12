WLOS — A Western North Carolina adult has become the first person in the state to die from flu complications this season. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Tuesday, Dec. 14, saying that the person had died during the second week of December. The individual had tested positive for influenza and negative for COVID-19. To protect the privacy of the family, the person's hometown, county, age and gender will not be released.

