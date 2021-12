The State Department announced that it will continue waiving in-person interviews for certain nonimmigrant visas through the end of next year. "The Department of State recognizes the positive impact of temporary work visa holders on the U.S. economy and is committed to facilitating nonimmigrant travel and reducing visa wait times," Foggy Bottom said in a press release Thursday. "We are pleased to announce that consular officers are now temporarily authorized, through December 31, 2022, to waive in-person interviews for certain individual petition-based nonimmigrant work visas."

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO