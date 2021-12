Starting Jan. 3, anyone age 5 and older will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at Chicago’s public indoor spaces. The mandate – which will affect bars, restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and other places – is being enacted by city officials to try and curb rising omicron variant cases. Those 16 and up will also be required to show their ID for vaccine card verification. Those who are not vaccinated will have to show proof of weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO