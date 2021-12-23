ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Yale postpones start of spring semester amid COVID-19 surge

Joplin Globe
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has announced that it will delay the start of its spring semester for undergraduates and the graduate school of arts and sciences by a week amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. In an email Wednesday night to the Yale community,...

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Tar Heel

UNC announces updated COVID-19 policies for spring semester return

UNC announced updated COVID-19 policies in a campus-wide email Wednesday, as cases of the omicron variant rise across the country and in Orange County. As of now, classes for the spring semester will resume Jan. 10. The University will require prior-to-arrival testing for unvaccinated students and for all students living in residence halls regardless of their vaccination status.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
coastreportonline.com

ASOCC asks for student COVID-19 testing prior to spring semester

The Student Senate and Executive Board of the Associated Students of Orange Coast College adopted a resolution on Dec. 3 asking Coast Community College District leadership to require vaccine exempt students to begin COVID-19 testing the week of Jan. 24. CCCD’s current testing policy only requires students to begin testing...
ORANGE, CA
mercercluster.com

Mercer releases COVID-19 policies for spring 2022 semester

Mercer University has released its updated COVID-19 policies to be put in place for the spring 2022 semester, according to an email from University President William Underwood. Some notable changes include the requirement of vaccination for students in health science programs with clinical experiences. Other students will not be required...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
Middletown Press

Yale, Sacred Heart to require COVID boosters next semester

As COVID cases rise and concerns grow over the omicron variant, at least two more Connecticut colleges will require students to get booster shots before returning to campus in January. In a message to the university community this weekend, Yale canceled all in-person final exams and said students can go...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Tar Heel

Editorial: How UNC can plan for a spring semester with COVID-19 variants

With the omicron variant causing global infection surges, COVID-19 has resurfaced as a major hurdle for higher education as students prepare to return for the spring semester. The upcoming semester will serve as a litmus test for the long term effectiveness of UNC’s pandemic policies as new variants pose threats to the health and safety of the community.
COLLEGES
washingtoninformer.com

George Washington University to Begin Spring Semester Virtually Amid COVID Spike

The George Washington University says its spring semester will start off as virtual-only as it waits out the latest coronavirus surge. The school announced Wednesday that spring classes, which start Jan. 10, aren’t expected to be in person until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18. “At...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Yale School#Covid#Public University#University President#College#Ap#The Yale Daily News
indianapublicmedia.org

IU holds steady in COVID-19 protocols ahead of spring semester

Indiana University is preparing for the arrival of the COVID-19 Omicron variant but holding steady in its current policies until next semester. “If you’re looking at places across the country, it is clear that it is very rapidly spreading and that it’s something we absolutely need to be watching and concerned about,” chief health officer Dr. Aaron Carroll said Friday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WGN Radio

Illinois State University to start Spring semester remotely

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — All Illinois State University (ISU) courses will be held online between Jan. 10-21, officials announced Tuesday afternoon. The change comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, which has led to increasing cases of infection. In an email sent to students, faculty, and staff, ISU President […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
syr.edu

COVID-19 Update: Important Information About the Spring 2022 Semester

Earlier today, you received a message from Chancellor Syverud regarding the University’s decision to delay the start of the spring semester. We are taking this action based on the counsel we’ve received from many experts, given projections that transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and in particular the omicron variant, will intensify and likely surge following the holiday break.
SYRACUSE, NY
NOLA.com

Tulane delaying spring semester start one week due to omicron-fueled surge

The surge in COVID cases driven by the omicron variant is already having an effect on next year's higher education schedules. Tulane University announced Thursday that the start of the spring semester would be delayed by one week, from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, to allow more time for the university to put proper precautions in place for when students return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Philadelphia

Temple to Move to Virtual Learning for Start of Spring Semester

Amid a surge in cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Temple University will move to online learning for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester, the school announced Wednesday. From Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, all Temple University classes will be taught virtually. “An assessment of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

USC Will Start Spring Semester Without In-Person Learning, Cites Omicron Fears

The University of Southern California will only offer remote learning classes at least during its first week of the spring session, the school said Friday. The new semester begins Jan. 10. Students can still move into the dorms, but students and staff will be required to show proof of COVID-19 booster shots as soon as they are eligible. USC’s move comes in the wake of nine University of California undergraduate campuses announcing a similar switch to remote learning in the wake of the omicron variant’s spread. As of today, USC residence halls will still open on Jan. 6, but proof of testing negative will be required before moving in. USC will set deadlines soon for necessary Covid-19 boosters. The USC restrictions will also delay its spring new student convocation for about two weeks. It would have started Jan. 7. “Fall was a success at USC, and we remain committed to keeping our campuses safe and continuing in-person instruction this spring,” USC Provost Charles F. Zukoski and USC health officer Sarah Van Orman said in the message to the campus community.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy