Translocation of polyubiquitinated protein substrates by the hexameric Cdc48 ATPase

By Zhejian Ji
cell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cdc48 ATPase complex binds the ubiquitin chain rather than the attached substrate. One ubiquitin molecule is unfolded by binding to Cdc48 and its Ufd1/Npl4 cofactor. Cdc48 only unfolds polypeptides C-terminal to the unfolded ubiquitin molecule. Unfolded substrate is released...

www.cell.com

