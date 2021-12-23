Translocation of polyubiquitinated protein substrates by the hexameric Cdc48 ATPase

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Most of us try to get our fair share of nutrients from our diet alone, but it’s not uncommon to have trouble getting your fill. In fact, research has shown that as many as 90 percent of the U.S. population has a diet lacking in at least one type of dietary nutrient. That may be why an estimated 77 percent of Americans are now taking a nutritional supplement, per the Council for Responsible Nutrition. These vitamins, minerals and herbal products are meant to enhance your health in various ways and can be an effective way to fill in nutritional gaps in your diet.

