Workstation Pro 16 Win 10: Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation) has occurred.

I'm trying to run a VM with windows 7 on my windows 11 home edition on VMWare Workstation Pro 16.2.1 build-1881164216. The system boots, however when the windows logo appears it stops and displays the error msg "VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0) Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation) has occurred.". I brought this VM from my host with windows 10 pro 21H1, VMWare Workstation Pro 15.0.5 build 14665864 and it works fine. I've tried to install a new windows 7 and a new windows 10 VM but the same error occurs on these new VMs. I have already disabled VBS. I have already reinstalled VMWare. I followed some tutorials in the vmware community. https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/1008485 , https://communities.vmware.com/t5/VMware-Workstation-Player/VMware-Player-unrecoverable-error-vcpu-0... Edited vmx file, etc. But the error persists..

