FDA Approves New Drug to Help Control Severe Asthma

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 3 days ago
THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients ages 12 years and older with severe asthma, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable drug called Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko), which would be administered every four weeks by a health care professional. The medication is considered an add-on...

