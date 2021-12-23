ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows moment Potter found guilty in fatal shooting

Kim Potter, the former police officer who...

The Independent

Kim Potter verdict: Ex-officer found guilty on both manslaughter charges over shooting of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter has been found guilty of both manslaughter charges over the shooting of Daunte Wright.The Brooklyn Center police officer of 26 years was convicted on Thursday of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in Hennepin County Courthouse after she shot and killed Wright, 20, a Black man, during a traffic stop in Minnesota on 11 April.She faces up to 25 years in prison and will be sentenced by the judge on 18 February.A huge crowd outside the courtroom erupted in cheers as the verdict was read out, with Wright’s brother Damik telling supporters “we’ve waited a long time” and...
Shropshire Star

Sri Lankan policeman fatally shoots four fellow officers

The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station. A policeman has killed four fellow officers and wounded three others in a shooting incident in Sri Lanka, a police spokesman said. The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern...
Bossip

No More ‘Tears’, Just Justice: Reactions Roll In After Ex-Cop Kim Potter Is Found GUILTY Of Manslaughter For Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter is going to JAIL for the killing of Daunte Wright, the Black motorist she said she meant to tase but “accidentally” fatally shot with a firearm. NewsOne reports that a jury found Potter GUILTY of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. Jurors deliberated over the course of four days and for nearly 27 hours.
CBS Chicago

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Firing Gun At Police Officers In University Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A University Village man who shot at police Friday night was charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Nokomis Lee Jefferson, 29, is facing several charges including felony attempted murder and felony possession of a weapon after firing a gun at police officers who approached him and another man who were brandishing guns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago Police. The officers returned fire in the incident, wounding Jefferson, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Jefferson is set to appear in bond court Sunday.
The Independent

Arrest made in murder inquiry after man suffers fatal injuries

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man in a suspected assault on Christmas Day.Emergency services were called to an address in Sunderland Road, Newbottle, shortly before 11.20pm.They found a man, in his 30s, who was seriously injured.Despite efforts by paramedics, the man died at the scene, Northumbria Police said.A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a suspected assault in #Newbottle.Shortly before 11.20pm on Christmas Day (yesterday) officers were alerted by the ambulance service that a man had been injured at an address on Sunderland Road. (continued) pic.twitter.com/pJWZ9fLTU7— Northumbria...
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Shoot Man Who Shot At Them During ‘Behavioral Crisis’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A suspect is now in custody following a shootout in the streets on Christmas Day.  The shooting took place in northwest Baltimore in the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area around 4:30 p.m. Officers returned fire, leaving many trapped inside their homes and cars wondering what is going on. This shooting is only the latest in a violent year for Baltimore. As of yesterday, there were 712 nonfatal shootings in the city. Neighbors could not believe when they heard dozens of shots coming from up the street. One woman was caught in the crossfire, too afraid to get...
CBS Miami

Deputy-Involved Shooting In Fort Lauderdale Under Investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward deputies are on the hunt for a gunman after a deputy-involved shooting. It happened Saturday night in the 1900 block of NW 31 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators say deputies witnessed a shooting in progress. Then, when they tried to apprehend the gunman, at some point gunfire was exchanged. Deputies say the shooter began to get into a vehicle but then took off on foot. Someone inside that vehicle was also transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. If you know anything, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
WREG

Two women charged after shooting woman in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are behind bars after they shot another woman in the face last month, Memphis Police said on Sunday. Investigators said a woman was trying to leave an apartment complex along Jackson Avenue in Nutbush when Beatrice Broyles, 25 and Asia Dowdy, 23 decided the woman wasn’t going anywhere. Detectives said the […]
KEPR

Police: Father admitted to beating his own 14-day-old little boy

KENNEWICK -- Police say Nathan Lee Webster, 20, admitted to beating his own 14-day-old child causing extensive injuries to the child's head and face. In court on Monday, a judge set bail at $350K. If he is charged, a judge said Webster could spend ten years in jail. Police were...
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
Black Enterprise

Woman Reported Dead By White Man She Met On Bumble, Family Says Police Won’t Investigate

The family of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields has raised concerns about the way Bridgeport, Ct. police is handling their investigation into her death. According to Westchester 12, the young woman’s death was reported by an “older white man” she had met on Bumble. She was reportedly discovered unresponsive on Dec. 12, then later passed away, though additional details abut her death have not been released.
