Jennifer Poust, owner of Weigh and Pay zero-waste store. ‘Choose one thing in your kitchen that you can refill, like olive oil. Commit to finding a place that does refills and stick with it. There are zero-waste shops in almost every town in the country, so it’s super doable. You don’t need to buy a new container, just find something you already have, like jam jars. There’s this concept that it’s all or nothing when it comes to zero waste, so people don’t think it’s an option to them. But it’s about everybody just choosing one thing to refill, rather than a few people refilling everything.’

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO