Watch Måneskin practice pretend-killing frontman Damiano David in behind-the-scenes “MAMMAMIA” video

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMåneskin has shared a new behind-the-scenes video showing the making of the clip for the band’s latest single, “MAMMAMIA.”. The clip shows the Italian rockers rehearsing the script, which calls for the other band...

kpopstarz.com

IVE Accused of Mocking Desi Culture in ‘ELEVEN’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

IVE members Ahn Yujin, Rei and Jang Wonyoung are accused of mocking desi culture following a behind-the-scenes video posted to the group's official Instagram account. Keep on reading for all the information. IVE Accused of Making Fun of Desi Culture in 'ELEVEN' Behind-the-Scenes Video. On December 11, 2021, IVE uploaded...
Listen to new WALK THE MOON song, “Win Anyway”

WALK THE MOON has released a new single called “Win Anyway.”. The track was recorded for the new animated film Rumble, which is streaming now via Paramount+. “Whether you’re 13 or 21 or 35 or 70 years young, I think we all go through cycles where we’re somehow back to square one and we feel like underdogs again,” says frontman Nicholas Petricca. “‘Win Anyway’ is that against-all-odds victory song, soundtrack to the comeback.”
Exclusive: Behind the Scenes video of Lulli, starring Larissa Manoela

Lots of laughter and fun took place on the set of the movie Lulli, as seen in a video released on Tuesday (the 20th) by Netflix. The “behind the scenes” video includes interviews with the cast and exclusive clips from the film — a sneak peek at what to expect on December 26 at 3 PM, when the movie is released on Netflix, just in time to enjoy with friends and family.
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Dick Clark
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has been an unpopular choice as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show. Although It was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
Entertainment
Guitar
Youtube
Music
The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
