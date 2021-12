PORT ANGELES – Congressman Derek Kilmer was in the area Monday to survey the damage caused by landslides and flooding in the November storms. In particular, he wanted to see the big slide on SR 112 near Jim Creek. He also used the opportunity to speak with WSDOT officials about how the new bipartisan infrastructure law might help us address some of the challenges in the future on SR 112, given the fact that crews had just this year finished major work in that same area following 6 landslides a year ago.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO