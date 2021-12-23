ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens Need to Start Gorton Tenure with Fire Sale of Veteran Players

By Blain Potvin
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can’t be sugar-coated, with only seven wins in the first 31 games and on a pace to a 45 point season, the Montreal Canadiens are suffering through one of the worst seasons in their 112-year history. Even now, with a holiday pause, there won’t be much reprieve for executive vice-president...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

As Sabres add Don Granato, two players to Covid protocols, NHL forges on

The Buffalo Sabres' Covid-19 protocol list doubled on Sunday, leaving their return to game action this week a distinct question mark. Nearly 50 players around the NHL were added, but the league is forging on and adding some new rules in a desperate bid to keep its schedule going. The...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Mathieu Perreault
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Jeff Gorton
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Ray Bourque
Person
Chris Wideman
Person
David Savard
Person
Brendan Gallagher
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
SPORTS
The Hockey Writers

Top Canadiens Trade-Deadline Deals in Bergevin Era

All of a sudden, the NHL trade deadline (March 21, 2022) has become that much more of a priority for Jeff Gorton. The Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations has the experience, having served as GM with the New York Rangers before. However, as a result of the uncertainty surrounding this season in particular and the need for the Canadiens to start the team’s next era on the right foot, he may have to put the GM search on hold just to make sure he’s able to get assets in exchange for the likeliest Canadiens players to be on the move.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Best Christmas Gifts Oilers Could Get Connor McDavid

This holiday season, there’s a lot the Edmonton Oilers can be thankful for. Technically, the team is still in a playoff spot. So too, the team has mostly avoided major injury, although Mike Smith’s situation is a bit confusing and the COVID situation has left the team in a bit of a pickle when it comes to the left side of the blue line. Finally, the best players are playing like the best players, even if both superstars have been a bit cold of late.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Montreal Canadiens#Vp#Habs#Canadiens Fire Sale
The Hockey Writers

3 Blues Takeaways Heading Into Christmas Break

The St. Louis Blues head into this Christmas break with a record of 17-9-5 and 39 points. They are tied for second in the Central Division, just one point behind the Minnesota Wild, who they will soon play in the Winter Classic. This team has been able to weather a...
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL’s 3 Most Disappointing Teams of 2021-22

The NHL’s unrelenting slate of COVID-induced postponements presents us with the opportunity to sit back and reflect upon the opening salvo of the 2021-22 season, and pinpoint the high points and lowlights of the year to date. The league’s offseason functions as a powder keg for the upcoming campaigns and each franchise’s relative expectations. Have a productive draft and free agent period and many clamour to be the first ones to crown a new challenger capable of toppling the NHL’s established hierarchy. This phenomenon is even more pronounced in the aftermath of significant playoff success, doubly so if it arrives unexpectedly. With that, here are three teams who have failed to meet lofty expectations thus far, and whether they are equipped to overturn their early misfortunes.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
WKBN

NHL to bring back taxi squads to keep season going

The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Looking to Bounce Back in 2022

The 2021-22 season has not been the best for the Chicago Blackhawks. After a horrendous start to the season, they have not been able to go on a much-needed winning streak and currently sport an 11-15-4 record. With this, it appears that the playoffs are out of the question and that they will be sellers at this year’s trade deadline. However, even with this being so, it would be fantastic to see these five players finish the campaign in a stronger manner. As we enter 2022, it’s clear that they are the team’s biggest bounce-back candidates.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy