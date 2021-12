The global frozen foods industry is expected to grow to $65B by 2024 with the growth largely driven by vegan foods. The pandemic caused meal delivery kits to boom in 2020 with consumers looking for healthy and convenient options at affordable prices during lockdown. Busy working professionals and young families are expected to maintain the demand as we enter a post-COVID era. Mosaic Foods is a plant-based frozen meal delivery service that’s looking to capitalize on this demand. Founded by two former management consultants working long hours that were looking to find healthy alternatives to takeout, the company offers a diverse line of products ranging from family meals, oat bowls, and soups. Each meal is shipped frozen and requires zero prep – no chopping, cooking, or cleanup. The company offers Mosaic+, which provides chef-crafted meals developed in partnership with New York’s top chefs and restaurants. Pricing for 12 meals comes out to $101.88 or about $8.50 per meal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO