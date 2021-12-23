ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Track Santa's progress on Christmas Eve

Cover picture for the articleLeading up to Christmas, everyone wants to know where Santa is. There are a variety of...

SANTA TRACKER: Track Santa’s trip to the Ozarks

(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children. The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music, and other holiday fun. Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.
NORAD Is Tracking Santa’s Flight 🎅

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBSMiami) – The Christmas countdown is officially underway which means The North American Aerospace Defense Command is already tracking Santa’s yuletide journey. The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org, features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes games, movie theater, holiday music, web store, and more. The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese. There is also a NORAD Tracks Santa app so parents and kids can watch Santa’s journey on their smartphones and tablets. NORAD’s “Santa Cams” stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations. Trackers...
101.5 WPDH

North Pole, New York is a Real Place & It Looks Magical

Did you know that there's a beautiful place in New York called North Pole? It turns out that it's not very far from the Hudson Valley. Where exactly is the North Pole and where do those letter to Santa go? It's a question that kids have wondered for ages. Well, I think I have finally found the answer. I'm sure that I'm not the only New Yorker that had no idea that there was a North Pole, New York.
