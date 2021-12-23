Track Santa's progress on Christmas Eve

Did you know that there's a beautiful place in New York called North Pole? It turns out that it's not very far from the Hudson Valley. Where exactly is the North Pole and where do those letter to Santa go? It's a question that kids have wondered for ages. Well, I think I have finally found the answer. I'm sure that I'm not the only New Yorker that had no idea that there was a North Pole, New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO