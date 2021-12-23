Sign up for updates

EARLEVILLE — Paul Norris, after seeing how many men in recovery lacked a strong male presence, created the warriors program, to provide men in recovery at the Recovery Centers of America in Bracebridge Hall increased accountability and camaraderie. “People in general are looking to be led,” Norris, the Wellness Coordinator at Bracebridge, said. “I know I am. I know I want to be held accountable because the farther we move away from accountability the farther we move away from our goals and dreams.” ...

