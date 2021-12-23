ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sign up for updates

laconianh.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep up to date on the programs and events at...

www.laconianh.gov

Comments / 0

Related
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
edmondsbeacon.com

Welcome to Downtown Edmonds: The sign is up

Mayor Mike Nelson, Cultural Service Manager Frances Chapin, and Park Department Director Angie Feser all spoke Tuesday morning during the unveiling of the "Welcome to Downtown Edmonds" sign where SR 104 turns into Fifth Avenue South. Look for a story Thursday in The Beacon. See more photos on The Beacon’s...
EDMONDS, WA
Cecil Whig

RCA at Bracebridge Hall Warriors program provides camaraderie and accountability to men in recovery

EARLEVILLE — Paul Norris, after seeing how many men in recovery lacked a strong male presence, created the warriors program, to provide men in recovery at the Recovery Centers of America in Bracebridge Hall increased accountability and camaraderie. “People in general are looking to be led,” Norris, the Wellness Coordinator at Bracebridge, said. “I know I am. I know I want to be held accountable because the farther we move away from accountability the farther we move away from our goals and dreams.” ...
EARLEVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy