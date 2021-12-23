This Hudson Valley Bakery Really Knows How to Do Christmas

People who grew up in the Northeast know all about maple syrup snobbery. As a kid, you may have tasted the pure stuff from your classmate's family farm down the street, so you know, Mrs. Butterworth's doesn't quite live up to it. Northeasterners are syrup aficionados because the top producers of maple syrup are of course in Vermont, which produced 1.5 million gallons in 2021, followed by New York with 647,000 gallons, and Maine with 495,000 gallons (via Statista). According to Wisconsin Public Radio, these states are ideal for producing maple syrup because their weather aligns with the ideal conditions for sap collection, as daytime temperatures of 40 degrees Fahrenheit and nighttime temperatures below freezing are best for harvesting.

