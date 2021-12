I put one boot in front of the other, my footsteps dampened by the wet leaves covering the ground. My longbow in one hand, I stepped out of the underbrush onto a logging trail that’s often used by deer. I saw a flash of brown and froze, but it was too late. The group of deer crossing the path 50 yards in front of me had already stopped to stare at me. I slowly raised my bow in my left hand, my arrow already nocked. I began to inch forward, seeing if I could possibly get any closer and take a shot. When I reached 40 yards, the deer bounded off, tails waving in the air.

