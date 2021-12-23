ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bethel’s Byrd’s Books Hosts Former VP & Recipient of Nobel Peace Prize, Al Gore

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

On Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, 7:00pm to 8:00pm, Bethel’s Byrd’s Books, the home of the prestigious online series, Write America, will host former Vice President Al Gore for a stimulating evening of conversation. The recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize will be joined by Roger Rosenblatt, the...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
pbs.org

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa on the importance of a free press

Sign up for NewsHour Classroom’s ready-to-go Daily News Lessons delivered to your inbox each morning. To receive NewsHour’s monthly education newsletter click here. Write us with any questions, concerns or lesson ideas at education@newshour.org. Summary. Five Facts. Who is interviewed in this piece and what is her background?
SOCIAL MEDIA
manhattan.edu

Former Nobel Prize Recipient Robert J. Aumann Speaks at Manhattan College

Aumann was the keynote speaker at the O’Malley School of Business Research Seminar. Aumann, who received the 2005 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, gave a virtual talk on a fundamental divide in economics: synthesizing behavioral and mainstream economics. “It was an honor and a privilege to host Dr....
COLLEGES
Middletown Press

Al Gore to speak at virtual event hosted by Bethel bookstore, other community highlights

Former Vice President Al Gore will speak during a virtual program hosted by Byrd’s Books in the new year. The bookstore will host Gore from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 as part of the online series, “Write America,” which is presented over the Crowdcast channel. Byrd’s Books presents the weekly series with author Roger Rosenblatt, who created the program.
mnhs.org

Sinclair Lewis's Nobel Prize

Sinclair Lewis was the first American author to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1930. Come see his Prize for yourself; it is on display now in the "Sinclair Lewis: 100 Years of Main Street" which closes January 2, 2022!. This photo from 1919 shows Sinclair Lewis working...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#George Polk Awards#Bethel#Write America#New York Times#The U S Senate
WDTN

Desmond Tutu, South African Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country’s moral conscience. Tutu worked passionately, tirelessly […]
CELEBRITIES
The Intercept

The 10 Worst Americans of 2021

At this time of year we traditionally reflect upon our blessings and forgive those who have trespassed against us. But we’ve been trying that for millennia, and the results have been unsatisfactory. So let’s discard the accumulated wisdom of all humanity’s spiritual traditions and focus our mental energy instead on how much we dislike various awful people around us. Merry Christmas.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Desmond Tutu was a born preacher who exposed the sheer stupidity of apartheid

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who has died aged 90, was the biggest contribution England’s deeply conservative Anglican church has made to the world in the last half-century.In today’s language, he was the most “woke” cleric the ancient Anglican church ever produced – railing against the opposition to gay marriage of reactionary archbishops, and comparing Israeli denial of core Palestinian rights to apartheid.His name will be forever linked with the long struggle to end the colonial racism of apartheid. As the European empires were slowly giving up racist rule and Martin Luther King was tackling racism in America, the white supremacists of...
WORLD
The Independent

Could America’s longest-serving ‘political prisoner’ be on the verge of freedom?

Native American activist Leonard Peltier has spent 44 years behind bars for the murder of two FBI agents during a 1975 gun battle on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. For decades, activists have maintained his innocence, stating that his conviction was based on an “unfair trial”.Human rights leaders fighting for his freedom have included everyone from Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama to Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Coretta Scott King. Musicians including Rage Against The Machine, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne have held concerts to highlight his fight for freedom. But in 2021 came one...
U.S. POLITICS
lakeforest.edu

Yoalli Rodríguez Aguilera wins First Book Prize in women’s, gender studies

NWSA partners with UIP in this competition to find and publish nonfiction manuscripts that exemplify cutting-edge intersectional feminist scholarship that speaks effectively across disciplines and projects that offer new perspectives on concerns central to the field of women’s and gender studies. “I am so honored to receive this prize,”...
LAKE FOREST, IL
cortlandstandard.net

Critical Race Theory draws defenders, detractors

Critical Race Theory reappeared in the news Wednesday as Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a proposed law banning state funding for teaching the theory and allowing parents to sue public schools that do. “Nobody wants this crap, OK?” DeSantis said at a public event. “This is an elite driven...
SOCIETY
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward. O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. He was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy